Fitch Downgrades Banistmo's IDRs to 'BBB'/'F2'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 04 (Fitch) Following the closing of the acquisition of Banistmo by Bancolombia, Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banistmo's Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB'/'F2' from 'A'/'F1'. Banistmo's long-term national rating was also downgraded, to 'AA+(pan)' from 'AAA(pan)'. The ratings were removed from Rating Watch Negative and assigned a Stable Outlook. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow the completion of the Colombian Bancolombia, S.A. (Bancolombia) acquisition of HSBC's operations in Panama. The acquisition agreement was announced early this year (see to 'Fitch Places HSBC's Panamanian Subsidiaries on Rating Watch Negative', Feb. 26, 2013, available at www.fitchratings.com). Banistmo's current ratings are driven by the support it would receive from Bancolombia, should it be required. Bancolombia's current Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, is lower than that of HSBC Holdings plc ('AA-', Stable Outlook), the former source of expected support for Banistmo. Hence, the downgrade of Banistmo's support rating to '2' from '1' and the downgrade of the IDRs. Bancolombia's current ratings were not reviewed in this rating action but were reviewed and affirmed on Sept. 19, 2013 after the impact of the transaction on its creditworthiness was assessed by Fitch. The recently acquired entity is considered by Fitch as 'Core' to Bancolombia, according to Fitch's Criteria: 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' listed below. Such classification is based on Fitch's view on the role of Banistmo in Bancolombia's expansion and diversification in Central America, its expected contribution in terms of revenues and assets, and the significant reputational risk that a default from this new subsidiary would pose to Bancolombia. Fitch expects that Banistmo will provide a recurring and meaningful stream of revenues to the consolidated entity over the medium term. Bancolombia is the largest bank in Colombia, a universal bank with operations in seven countries and substantial market share in its core markets, Colombia (21% by assets and 23% by net loans at December 2012) and El Salvador (29% by assets and 30% by loans at December 2012). After the completion of the aforementioned transaction, Bancolombia's operations in Central America will represent around 18% of its consolidated assets. The subsidiaries in El Salvador and Panama are locally self-funded, with large participation of retail deposits, and sufficient capital according to the regulatory guidelines in each country. The acquisition is well in line with Bancolombia's international growth strategy and the company's policy of acquiring banks with significant market share, consistent performance, and adequate management. After this operation and once it acquires full control of Banco Agromercantil in Guatemala, Bancolombia will have a strong footprint in three of the leading markets of Central America. In Fitch's opinion, the acquisition will consolidate Bancolombia's competitive position in Panama, a very dynamic market in Central America, and has the potential to contribute substantially to its growth and performance in the coming years. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND NATIONAL RATINGS The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of no substantial changes in Banistmo's key rating drivers. However, Banistmo's IDRs and National ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's opinion on the parent's capacity and/or propensity to support its subsidiaries. They could be upgraded if Bancolombia's IDRs are upgraded. Fitch has taken the following rating actions as indicated: --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'A'; Outlook Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative; --Short-term IDR downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; removed from Rating Watch Negative; --Support downgraded to '2' from '1'; removed from Rating Watch Negative; --Long-term National Rating downgraded to 'AA+(pan)' from 'AAA(pan)'; Outlook Stable; removed from Rating Watch Negative; --Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F1+(pan)'; removed from Rating Watch Negative; --Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bbb'. Contacts: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1-212-908-0396 Fitch Ratings Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Carmen Matamoros Associate Director +503 2516 6612 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia, CFA Senior Director +52 81 8399-9146 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'National Scale Ratings Criteria' (Oct. 30, 2013); --'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.