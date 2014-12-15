Fitch Downgrades Beijing Capital Land to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded property developer Beijing Capital Land Ltd.'s (BCL) Foreign Currency and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB+' and senior unsecured rating to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The Outlook for the IDRs is Stable. The ratings for its rated issues have also been downgraded and a list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The downgrade reflects the company's persistent increase in leverage, measured by the net debt/adjusted inventory ratio, which Fitch expects will reach 60% at end-2014 from 53% in end-June 2014 and 47% at end-2013. This is a result of aggressive land acquisition. Fitch has also adopted a bottom-up approach under Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Linkage criteria to assess its linkage with its parent Beijing Capital Group Co., Ltd. (BCG) and assign a one-notch uplift to arrive at BCL's 'BB' ratings. Fitch adopted this approach following receipt of BCG's financial information. We previously incorporated the parent linkage as an enhancement to BCL's business profile, but this is no longer the case under the new approach, which has resulted in a standalone credit profile of 'BB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Aggressive Land Banking Hurts Profile: BCL's high leverage was a result of substantial land acquisitions that entailed land premium totalling CNY9.6bn in 1H14 and CNY11.7bn in 2013. Even though we expect the company to achieve over CNY23bn of contracted sales in 2014, the proceeds from the sales cannot keep pace with the aggressive business expansion. However, Fitch expects BCL's sales momentum to improve, as seen in the expected 20% rise in 2014 contracted sales. The enlarged land bank will support BCL's continued sales expansion. Perpetual Securities without Equity Credit: BCL's use of perpetual securities without equity credit substantially increases leverage. The company issued USD400m of offshore perpetuals in April 2013 and another USD450m in December 2014. Both offshore perpetual securities are senior notes and have not been accorded any equity credit in line with Fitch's methodology. In addition, the company has received perpetual securities-like funding from Minsheng Royal Asset Management, which also has not been given equity credit because they have effective maturity of less than five years. BCL has used the CNY3.3bn (USD533m) funding from Minsheng Royal to finance acquisitions of projects that are jointly owned. This means that such projects will be substantially debt funded and their leverage will be much higher than those projects that are 100% owned by BCL. The risks of developing such projects are, however, borne by BCL. Increased use of this funding structure will ultimately lead to a sustained increase in BCL's leverage. Sufficient Liquidity: At June 2014, BCL had CNY11.7bn cash (of which CNY4.2bn was restricted cash). Fitch expects the company to maintain sufficient liquidity to fund development costs, land premium payments and debt obligations given its diversified funding channels from both onshore and offshore capital markets, strong support from its partners China Development Bank (CDB) and Singaporean government investment company GIC Private Limited (GIC), and a reduction in land acquisitions. Parent Linkage Supports Ratings: BCL's ratings are supported by strong linkage with BCG, which has a stronger credit profile than BCL's 'BB-' standalone rating. BCL is an important property platform for BCG to inject property assets to realise their commercial value. This is especially given the presence of a non-competition provision between the two and BCG's access to development sites in the pan-Bohai region that fit into BCL's property development business. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Net debt/adjusted inventory leverage sustained above 65% - Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 0.8x (0.94x in 2013) - EBITDA margin falling below 20% on a sustained basis (22.9% in 2013) - Any signs of weakening linkage with its parent BCG Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Net debt/adjusted inventory leverage sustained below 50% - Contracted sales/gross debt sustained above 1.0x - EBITDA margin rising above 25% on a sustained basis FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Beijing Capital Land Ltd - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'; Outlook Stable - Senior unsecured ratings downgraded 'BB' from 'BB+' Central Plaza Development Limited - CNY2bn of 7.6% guaranteed bonds due 2015 downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+' - CNY3bn of 5.75% guaranteed notes due 2017 downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+' - CNY250m of 6.875% guaranteed notes due 2019 downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Director +65 6796 7233 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Michelle Leong Associate Director +852 2263 9929 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 and "Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis", dated 25 November 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research: Rating Chinese Homebuilders, dated 15 October 2012 