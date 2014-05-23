Fitch Downgrades BoC's Covered Bonds to 'CCC'; Off RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd's (BoC, Restricted Default (RD)/VR: cc) EUR1bn outstanding residential mortgage covered bonds to 'CCC' from 'B' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) where they were originally placed in March 2013 (see 'Fitch Downgrades BOC and CPB's Cypriot Covered Bonds to 'B'/RWN', dated 28 March 2013 and 'Fitch Places Cypriot Covered Bonds on Rating Watch Negative', dated 20 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). The rating actions result from a full review of the covered bonds under Fitch's Covered Bond Rating Criteria, albeit using by way of exception the bank's Viability Rating (VR), instead of the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as a starting point for its credit risk analysis. Fitch believes that the VR is a good proxy to measure the bank's ability to serve its covered bond obligations as it reflects the intrinsic creditworthiness of the bank. Fitch has also undertaken a full review of the programme, including an update of its mortgage loss assumptions. However, the increase in the expected portfolio loss resulting from the review of assumptions was not a driver of the downgrade. The downgrade is a consequence of the linkage of the covered bonds' rating to BOC's VR . KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' rating is based on BOC's 'cc' VR, an IDR Uplift of 1, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity) and the programme asset percentage (AP) of 95.24%, which provides at least 51% recoveries on the bonds assumed to be in default in a 'CCC' rating scenario and allows a one-notch uplift above the 'CCC-' rating on a probability of default basis. Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than liquidation contributes to the IDR uplift of '1' for BoC's covered bond programme based on BoC's large size in its domestic market and its interconnectedness with the Cypriot economy. Fitch's D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity) is driven by the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component. In Fitch's view the extendible maturity of 12 months would not be sufficient to successfully refinance the cover assets when the source of payments for the covered bonds switches from the issuer to the cover pool. The 95.24% AP which Fitch relies upon in its analysis is the maximum level allowed by the Cypriot covered bond law equals Fitch's calculated breakeven AP for the 'CCC' rating. Fitch has not assigned an Outlook to the covered bonds in line with its rating definition, under which Outlooks are applied selectively to ratings in the 'CCC', 'CC' and 'C' categories. In the agency's opinion, it is unlikely that the obligations would suffer a default on the interest payments in the short term. If needed, as reported in the bank's latest covered bonds investor report, there is sufficient capacity in the liquidity reserve account, held by Bank of New York Mellon (BNY, AA-/Stable/F1+), to make timely interest payments at the bond's next interest payment dates falling in June, September and December 2014. Fitch has increased the foreclosure frequency and house price decline assumptions to reflect its forecasts for GDP growth and unemployment rate, a significant weakening of the residential housing market and a notable deterioration of macroeconomic variables, which is expected to continue throughout coming years. Fitch has revised the mortgage loss assumptions for Cypriot loans leading to a weighted average (WA) foreclosure frequency assumption for the cover pool of 52.0% and a WA recovery rate of 62.5% resulting in a stressed expected loss of 19.5%. In the absence of any interest rate hedging, the programme is exposed to interest rate and basis risk due to mismatches between the fixed or floating rate from the mortgage loans and the EURIBOR-yielding covered bonds. RATING SENSITIVITIES All else being equal, the covered bonds' 'CCC' rating would be sensitive to any movements of BOC's VR or IDR. The covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a deterioration of the performance of the residential mortgage portfolio of more severe magnitude than currently foreseen. Fitch's breakeven AP for the covered bond ratings will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Paolo Sala Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 292 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 March 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 4 February 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 6 June 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 