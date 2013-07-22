Fitch Downgrades Bonsucesso's Ratings; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Bonsucesso S.A. (Bonsucesso) to 'B' from 'B+; the Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b+'; and the Long-Term National Rating to 'BBB(bra)' from 'BBB+(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS The downgrade reflects difficulties imposed by Bonsucesso's main business line, payroll and deductible lending, with high funding costs and lower revenue generation. It also considers the high loan provisions for the middle market segment, as well as the decline in the bank's profitability and asset quality metrics in recent quarters. The IDRs and National Ratings of Banco Bonsucesso S.A. consider its VR, which in turn portrays the bank's experience in the competitive segment of payroll and deductible loans. The ratings also contemplate the bank's relatively modest size, its modest Fitch core capital ratio in light of its limited earning generation capacity and the fact that it is a niche bank with large concentrations and greater susceptibility to fluctuations of the economy. The Outlook Negative reflects the important challenges inherent to the bank's current restructuring process, including the need to adjust to a new business environment, with a bank less leveraged and projects still in the maturation stage, with results that as yet have little relevance. The payroll/pension deductible loan segment known locally as 'consignado' remains highly competitive given the increased interest in the segment by the large banks. In order to compete, Bonsucesso began in June 2013, a process of reduction its leverage of this segment that encompasses a reduction in the contract origination volume with a focus shifting only to the most profitable contracts, and at the same time, increasing the volume of asset sales without recourse. These actions should considerably reduce its level of consignado exposure over the future reporting periods. On the other hand, Bonsucesso will maintain its focus on its consignado-related credit card business, a product that has higher levels of profitability, less competition. Also, on a lesser scale, it will continue its focus on its Middle Market segment, where it has a stable loan portfolio of approximately R$250 million. The bank also launched new products and services, highlighted by a trading desk and pre-paid debit cards whose balances can be refilled. However, as these products are still relatively new, their proportion of their revenues is not material. Bonsucesso reported a loss in 1Q13, explained by the increase in provisioning expenses, mainly related to companies. The auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, took exception to the deferral of expenses, even though this criterion follows the guidance of the Central Bank of Brazil. Excluding the deferral, the bank would have presented a BRL2.0 million larger loss for the period. The accelerated revenue on assignments will support the bank in developing its other activities in the medium term, but long-term recurring profitability is still a challenge. Like other small and medium-sized banks, Bonsucesso reported deterioration in its credit quality metrics at FYE12 and 1Q13, mainly in its middle market portfolio. Impaired loans were 9.1% at 1Q13 and 9.7% at FYE12, versus 8.6% at FYE11 and 4.2% at FYE10. With the reduction in payroll and deductible lending, portfolio quality is expected to be further jeopardized. The Fitch core capital ratio remained low at around 10% considering its limited earning generation capacity. The bank's subordinated debt issue, considered as Tier 2 regulatory capital, is not included in the Fitch calculation, although the agency does recognize the benefits of this long-term funding. As a result of the bank's deleveraging process and accelerated revenue, its capitalization ratios are expected to improve considerably as the need for funding diminishes under the absence of a significant deterioration of its recurring net income. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS Positive Rating Action: Should Bonsucesso's restructuring plan be successful and present improvements in its recurring profitability and capitalization ratios, with the preservation of good liquidity levels and adequate asset and liability management, the ratings outlook could be revised to Stable and the bank's ratings upgraded. Negative Rating Action: On the other hand, further worsening in its Fitch capital ratio to below 8%, together with continued deterioration in its portfolio quality, liquidity pressures and low profitability ratios could occasion new downgrades. Controlled by the Pentagna Guimaraes family, Bonsucesso originated in 1992 with the creation of Bonsucesso Financeira, transformed into a multiple bank in 1997. The rating actions are listed as follows: --Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDRs downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Outlook Negative; --Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+'; --Support Rating affirmed at '5'; --Support Rating Floor 'No Floor'; --Long-Term National Rating downgraded to 'BBB(bra)' from 'BBB+(bra)'; Outlook Negative; --Short-Term National Rating downgraded to 'F3(bra)' from 'F2(bra)'. 