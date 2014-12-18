Fitch Downgrades CAFFIL's Obligations Foncieres to 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Caisse Francaise de Financement Local's (CAFFIL) Obligations Foncieres (OF; French legislative covered bonds) to 'AA' from 'AA+' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The rating action follows the downgrade of France's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+' (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA'' Outlook Stable', dated 12 December 2014). The programme is affected by the sovereign rating action given its cover pool's exposure to French public sector entities. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch's downgrade of the OF rating to 'AA' is driven by the cover pool's large exposure to public sector loans and public sector bonds (94%), with a heavy concentration of these assets in France (76%). In a stress scenario above the French sovereign rating, Fitch applies an 80% probability of default with minimal recoveries given default (20% in a AA+ scenario) to such assets, resulting in a high stressed expected loss for the cover pool in that scenario. In a stress scenario at or below the level of the French sovereign rating, Fitch models a low expected loss for such French assets. The OF rating is also based on the Long-Term IDR of Caffil's parent, Societe de Financement Local (SFIL; AA-/Stable) and the IDR uplift of 1 assigned to the programme. This results in a floor for the OF rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of 'AA', irrespective of the actual OC protection available to the OF. As a result, the 'AA' breakeven OC has been set at the legal minimum for SCF, at 5%. CAFFIL's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high) remains unchanged. In its analysis, Fitch relies on the minimum legislative 5% OC applicable to the programme. The agency notes that the 5% OC is unlikely to be sufficient for maintaining the 'AA' rating of the OF, should the reference IDR of the programme be downgraded. The downgrade of the French sovereign rating by one notch to 'AA' does not affect the liquidity gaps and systemic risk component of Fitch's discontinuity analysis for French covered bond programmes. RATING SENSITIVITY The 'AA' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR of SFIL is downgraded by six notches to 'BBB-' or below; or (ii) an increase in Fitch's breakeven OC for the OF rating above the legislative OC level of 5% on which the agency relies in its analysis; or (iii) France is downgraded. Contact: Primary Analyst Will Rossiter Director +33 1 44 29 91 47 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Stanislas de Bazelaire Analyst +44 20 3530 1648 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 