(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
China-based
auto rental group CAR Inc.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR), senior
unsecured rating and the rating on CAR Inc.'s outstanding bonds
to 'BB-' from
'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects weaker prospects for margin due to the
company's
aggressive pricing strategy as well as declining fleet rental
revenue from UCAR,
CAR Inc.'s largest shareholder and biggest customer. Fitch
believes Car Inc's
ongoing and substantial related-party transactions with UCAR are
a credit
weakness. While the agency expects UCAR's revenue contribution
in the rental
business to decline, related-party transactions are likely to
remain high, as
UCAR's Shenzhou Maimaiche business has become CAR Inc's main
channel for
used-car sales.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Related-Party Transactions: UCAR, a leading Chinese
business-to-consumer ride sharing company, is both the largest
shareholder and
largest customer of CAR Inc. UCAR accounts for around 30%-40% of
CAR Inc.'s
rental revenue and 60% of its used-car sales. Fitch expects
UCAR's fleet rentals
from CAR Inc. to decrease in 2017 due to regulatory changes, but
UCAR's used-car
purchases from CAR Inc. have increased significantly following
its 2016
acquisition of Shenzhou Maimaiche, a used-car sales platform.
Fitch believes CAR Inc's ongoing related-party transactions with
UCAR are a
credit weakness. UCAR operates in China's rapidly evolving and
hyper-competitive
ride-sharing industry and has yet to break even on an EBITDA
level. UCAR's
losses narrowed in 2016 and the company has ample liquidity
following several
rounds of fundraising over the past year, but its credit profile
remains
substantially weaker than that of CAR Inc.
Short-Term Margin Pressure: Fitch expects CAR Inc.'s operating
margins to weaken
slightly in 2017 from the previous year and the agency's
previous expectations.
Revenue from the fleet rental business to UCAR is likely to
shrink in 2017 and
this segment has historically incurred lower operating expenses.
In addition,
CAR Inc. cut its car rentals business pricing by more than 20%
in 1Q17 to raise
utilisation rates and squeeze competitors. So far the company
has successfully
raised utilisation rates to offset the revenue impact of lower
prices, but we
think this strategy may eat into margins over time. Finally, CAR
Inc. plans to
speed up the fleet renewal process to improve user experience,
which may
translate into higher capex and depreciation expenses.
Strong Market Position, Healthy Financials: CAR Inc.'s ratings
are supported by
its top market position in China's fast-expanding car rental
market, with
roughly double the fleet size and revenue of its next-largest
competitor, eHi
Car Services Limited (BB-/Negative). Fitch expects CAR Inc.'s
leverage and
coverage ratios to remain strong, with FFO-adjusted net leverage
staying at
around 2.0x-2.5x; a comfortable level for its 'BB-' rating.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
CAR Inc.'s ratings are supported by its leading market position
and healthy
credit metrics, but constrained by its large exposure to UCAR,
which is both its
largest customer and shareholder, and has a weaker credit
profile.
Compared with Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (BB+/Negative), Brazil's
leading car
rental operator, CAR Inc. has similar operating scale and
margins, but higher
financial leverage. Compared with eHi, CAR Inc. has a better
market position and
stronger credit metrics, but has higher revenue concentration
risk from its
exposure to one large customer, UCAR.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 42,500 cars added and 27,500 vehicles disposed in the car
rentals segment in
2017
- Stable average daily rental revenue per car rental vehicle
from 1Q17 of CNY165
- Fleet rental fleet to shrink to 18,000 by end-2017, from
21,761 at end-1Q17
and 24,330 at end-2016
- 58%-59% EBITDA margin for the rental business, excluding
used-car disposals,
for 2017. (2015-2016 average: 57%-60%)
- No further gain or loss on disposal (aside from actual
reported in 1Q17)
- No further share buybacks (aside from actual buybacks as of
June 2017)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- UCAR generates sustained positive EBITDA, or contributes less
than 20% of
CAR's revenues
- Sustained positive free cash flow
Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 3.0x
- FFO fixed charge coverage sustained below 3.0x
- Rentals EBITDA margin (excluding used car sales) sustained
below 40%
LIQUIDITY
Comfortable Liquidity: CAR Inc. had CNY5.7 billion in cash and
cash equivalents
at end-2016 and CNY2.7 billion in available undrawn facilities.
This is more
than sufficient to cover its short-term debt of CNY2.4 billion.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
CAR Inc.
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB';
Outlook Stable
- Senior unsecured rating downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'
- USD500 million 6.125% senior notes due 2020 downgraded to
'BB-' from 'BB'
- USD300 million 6.000% senior notes due 2021 downgraded to
'BB-' from 'BB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Li Chen
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3009
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Share-based
compensation excluded
from EBITDA.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
