RPT-Fitch Downgrades Centrica to 'A-'; Stable Outlook

Dec 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Centrica plc’s (Centrica) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes to ‘A-’ from ‘A’ and its Short-term IDR to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The downgrade reflects a shift in business mix towards upstream gas exploration & production (E&P), which Fitch believes raises the cyclicality of earnings and cash flow. The downgrade also reflects increased UK political risk, which adds pressure to residential supply margins, and expected deterioration in Centrica’s credit ratios. However, balance sheet strength, free cash flow generation and flexibility over capex remain above the sector’s average.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Balance Sheet

With 45% of gas sales from own production and 50% of electricity sales from own generation, Centrica’s earnings and cash flow are well-hedged. While E&P now accounts for more than 50% of EBITDA, Centrica hedges commodity price risk by selling two years ahead, locking in margins. With average free cash flow of GBP650m a year over the last three years, underlying free cash flow generation and the balance sheet are substantially stronger than the sector’s average. Centrica also displays strong investment discipline, having turned down projects in UK new nuclear, gas storage and offshore wind in 2013. Despite an annual capex requirement of GBP1.2bn to maintain its gas & oil production, Centrica has above-average capex flexibility.

E&P and Acquisitions

E&P accounted for 53% of EBITDA in 1H13 and, as capital allowances lower the cash tax rate, is now what Fitch believes to be Centrica’s biggest generator of cash flow. This increases the cyclicality of group earnings and cash flow.

Although cash generation is strong with 75% developed reserves, Fitch believes that the company’s small reserve and production profile, along with production costs above those of larger integrated players, are additional credit constraints.

Acquisitions in E&P, totalling GBP1.6bn, since 2012 have been funded by debt. Low gas prices in the US have raised the likelihood of further acquisitions of North American upstream assets. Centrica intends to double EBIT at Direct Energy over the medium term, implying acquisitions with an estimated outlay of at least GBP1bn. With shareholder pressure to deploy cash, a consortium including Centrica has recently been named as preferred bidder for Bord Gais Energy. Given that Centrica currently has a GBP500m stock buyback programme in place, Fitch assumes that further potential acquisitions will also be funded by debt.

Political Pressure on UK Residential Supply

Fitch does not believe that the recent Autumn Statement, taking environmental costs out of customer bills, lowers political risk. This is because other non-environmental costs are likely to remain volatile and will likely continue to rise, while the issue of affordability is unlikely to recede before elections in 2015. It remains to be seen whether a potential further round of price rises, as a result of non-controllable cost pressures, is politically feasible at present. The pricing strategy of some suppliers suggests that customer churn may pick up, further adding to margin pressure, particularly in electricity. With margins boosted by unusually high gas consumption over 2011-12 and cost-cutting almost complete, the question is not whether supply margins fall but rather by how much.

Credit Metrics below Ratio Guidelines

Fitch projects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 2.2x and FFO fixed charge cover of 6.8x for FY13. This reflects the acquisitions Centrica has made during the year costing GBP1.1bn in total but which have only partially contributed to FFO. These compare with negative rating triggers previously set at 2.0x and 6.0x respectively. Over the rating horizon, Fitch forecasts average FFO adjusted net leverage around 2.3x and FFO fixed charge cover around 6x. This includes Fitch’s assumption of a further GBP500 m buyback of stock in 2014.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Given the Stable Outlook Fitch’s sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating upgrade or a downgrade.

Future developments that may nonetheless lead to a positive rating action include:

-FFO adjusted net leverage below 2x and FFO fixed charge cover above 6x on a sustained basis

Future developments that may nonetheless lead to a negative rating action include:

-FFO adjusted net leverage above 3x and FFO fixed charge cover below 5x on a sustained basis, due to, for instance, debt-funded acquisitions

-Substantial increase in the share of E&P earnings (post cash tax), increasing direct exposure to wholesale gas & oil prices

-Margin erosion as a result of management not passing on higher input costs to supply customers

Liquidity & Debt Structure

Liquidity is more than adequate. As at 30 June 2013, the group held GBP800m of cash and cash equivalents and had undrawn committed credit facilities of GBP3.4bn. Of the credit facilities GBP3.1bn matures in July 2017, GBP0.2bn in July 2016 and GBP0.1bn in July 2015. Centrica added a further USD2.7bn facility in August relating to the Hess and Canadian acquisitions, of which half has been cancelled and half has a final maturity in August 2016. Short term debt maturities for 2014 total GBP800m.