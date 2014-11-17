Fitch Downgrades China's Parkson to 'BB-' as Leverage Rises

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China-based department store operator Parkson Retail Group Limited's (Parkson) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Outlook remains Negative. The downgrade reflects sustained deterioration in Parkson's leverage and fixed charge coverage, pressured by weaker cash flow generation from narrowing profits from existing stores, losses at new stores and hefty capex commitments. The Negative Outlook reflects the possibility of further deterioration in Parkson's performance amid continued contraction in Parkson's same-store sales since 1H13. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak Environment Hinders Strong Rebound: Fitch expects on-going stiff competition in the retail space and soft purchasing sentiment to delay a strong rebound in Parkson's top line, which is an important driver of profitability. Although the contraction in same-store sales has slowed sequentially to 4.5% in 3Q14 compared with a decline of 7.4% in 9M14, and Parkson's commission rate has improved to 18.3% in 9M14 from 17.7% in 9M13 due to a better product mix, higher staff costs and rental expenses continued to pressure Parkson's operating margins. Same-store operating profit declined by 10.9% yoy in 9M14. Exacerbated by new-store losses, Parkson's EBITDA slid 17% from a year earlier to CNY620.1m in 9M14 with EBITDA margin continuing to narrow to 16.6% from its previous high of 27% in 2012. New-Store Losses Likely Continue: Fitch expects new-store losses to continue pressuring Parkson's profitability, as a majority of new stores require at least three to four years to break even. Parkson has opened 13 new stores since 2012 and there are eight new stores in the pipeline for the next 18 months, including its first large shopping mall in Qingdao with 130,000 square metres of retail space. In 9M14, Parkson's operating losses from new stores widened to CNY164.1m from CNY47.6m a year earlier because sales were slow to pick up amid weaker consumer sentiment. Weakened Credit Metrics: Fitch expects Parkson's free cash flow to stay negative until 2016 as weaker cash flow from its operations are not sufficient to cover the budgeted capex outflow, which is mainly for its Qingdao project. Factoring this, Parkson's adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for lease, payables, and customer deposits) would remain at around 5.8x (past 12 months ending September 2014: 5.6x) while fixed charge coverage will hover around 1.5x (past 12 months ending September 2014: 1.4x) until 2016, a level that is weaker than its 'BB' rated peers. Low Liquidity Risk: Parkson is supported by its healthy liquidity and financial flexibility. Its on-going operational requirement and capex would be supported by its cash generating concessionaire business and its CNY4.4bn worth of cash and investments in principal guaranteed funds as at end-September 2014. There are no significant borrowings due in the short term except for its outstanding USD500m bonds, which mature in 2018. The company also draws flexibility from its unpledged land and buildings valued at CNY2.1bn as at end-2013. Strategy Realignment's Impact Over Long Term: Parkson has also been strengthening its direct sales via exclusive tie-ups with brand owners and venturing into a larger shopping mall format in Qingdao. Fitch expects the positive impact on earnings would only be material over the longer term as 90% of gross merchandise profit is still driven by its concessionaire business. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - Adjusted FFO net leverage (adjusted for lease, payables, and customer deposits) sustained above 6x - Deterioration in fixed charge coverage to below 1.3x. The Outlook would be reverted to Stable if Parkson's same-store-sales growth stabilise, while maintaining its credit metrics above the negative rating guidelines. 