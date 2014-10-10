Fitch Downgrades Creative to 'CC'; on RWE

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded OJSC Creative Group Public Limited's (Creative) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'CC' from 'CCC'. Fitch has also downgraded Creative's National Long-term rating to 'B-(ukr)' from 'A-(ukr)'. All the ratings have been placed on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The downgrade reflects Creative's high exposure to banking lines renewal. In particular, Fitch became aware of a non-payment event on its pre-export financing (PXF) line and of a negotiated standstill with its syndicate of banks. The company is currently in negotiations with these banks on the terms of renewing its PXF line for the new marketing season and expects to downsize the facility. While the non-payment event is commensurate with a 'C' IDR, we believe there is a high likelihood that negotiations with banks will be successfully finalised in the coming weeks. This, along with Creative's export-oriented business, is reflected in the 'CC' IDR. Creative is currently facing near-term liquidity issues, largely prompted by the difficult operating environment in which it operates, as opposed to a solvency problem. As a result, we consider that a 'CC' IDR reflects the balance of risks. The inability to procure a new PXF line, potentially translating into a wider liquidity problem, or cross-default with other bank lines could accelerate a default situation. However, if Creative successfully negotiates new terms for its PXF line we expect to upgrade the IDR back to 'CCC'. KEY RATING DRIVERS High Dependence on Working Capital Funding As a sunflower seed processor, Creative strongly depends on the availability of working capital financing, which is usually extended for one year. This leads to a high proportion of short-term debt and high refinancing risks, which the company typically faces between August and October. The existing problems with the renewal of the PXF facility, which is required to cover the company's needs for the 2014-15 marketing season, highlight high refinancing and liquidity risks. In our view, the current standstill agreement with its PXF lenders and reported non-payment event for USD81m under this line is mitigated by the advanced negotiations with banks for new financing. Weak Operating Environment Creative's ratings reflect the ongoing heightened uncertainty regarding the political and economic situation in the Ukraine, which may ultimately threaten the ability of Ukrainian corporates to meet their debt obligations. Maintaining zero exposure to Crimea, Donetsk and Lugansk regions, Creative stays outside the military conflict in the Eastern part of the country and Ukraine-Russia tensions. Weak Liquidity Creative's liquidity position for the next 12 months will be subject to its ability to successfully renegotiate its short-term bank lines and generate at least USD70m-USD100m in FCF in 2014-15, which could be supported by reduced and more effective working capital management and expected improvement in EBITDA margin in 2014-15. Fitch evaluates the current liquidity profile as weak, which is captured by the existing rating. Lower Capex Plans Fitch understands that Creative is currently focused on working capital financing and debt reduction in the medium term. Consequently, we expect the company to grow organically and through higher utilisation of recently added capacity (in soybean crushing and spreads segments) with capex at about 2%-3% of revenues, which we consider sustainable given the high capex in 2011/2012. Improving Cash Flow Generation We expect revenues to decline by more than 20% in 2014 due to sharp decline in soft commodity prices. This will translate into a less severe reduction in EBITDA thanks to large supply of sunflower seeds in Ukraine this year and the dilution of hryvnia costs (when translated into US dollars). We estimate that interest burden on mostly US dollar-denominated debt will remain significant for the company. Better profitability combined with reduced working capital requirements and lower capex should translate into positive FCF from 2014. However, profit margins may be volatile driven by future input/selling prices, local currency trends and capacity utilisation rates based on the availability of sunflower seeds in the key procurement season. Sound Business Model Despite its near-term liquidity constraints, Creative remains the second-largest sunflower seed processor in Ukraine, after Kernel. Access to foreign currency driven by a primarily export-oriented revenue base from its sunflower crushing business (around 78% of group FY13 revenues and 68% of EBITDA) helps insulate it from further depreciation of the local currency. Ukraine is a strong net exporter of sunflower oil in bulk and we expect this situation to continue if sunflower seed availability remains. Some degree of business diversification by product and export destinations, as well as Creative's vertically-integrated business model, which translate into healthy group operating margins, further support the sound business model. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action and resolution of RWE include: - A liquidity shortage caused by inability to procure new PXF lines for new season prompting a permanent standstill situation, possibly exacerbated by uncured covenant breaches. - Cross-default with other bank lines triggering wider restructuring talks with banks. Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions, including resolution of RWE and an upgrade of the local currency and foreign currency IDRs to 'CCC', include: - Ability to procure new working capital lines (PXF) at reasonable terms supporting liquidity needs for at least the next six to nine months. - Stabilisation of free cash flow generation in 2014 turning strongly positive in 2015 (at least mid to high single digits of sales) shoring up liquidity beyond 12 months; Future positive rating actions will remain subject to a sustained improvement in the issuer's operating environment in Ukraine. Contact: Principal Analyst Tatiana Bobrovskaya Associate Director +7 495 956 5569 Supervisory Analyst Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 