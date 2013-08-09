RPT-Fitch Downgrades Dexia Delaware's USCP to 'F1'

Aug 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dexia Delaware LLC’s (Dexia Delaware) USD25bn US Commercial Paper (USCP) programme’s Short-term debt rating to ‘F1’ from ‘F1+'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating action reflects the downgrade of Dexia Credit Local’s (DCL) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on 17 July 2013 (see ‘Fitch Downgrades Major French Banks’ at www.fitchratings.com).

Dexia Delaware is DCL’s fully-owned funding vehicle issuing USCP (short-term debt securities) and the rating assigned to the programme is aligned with DCL’s Short-term IDR, based on Fitch’s belief that there is an extremely high probability of support from DCL if required. This belief is evidenced by the fact that DCL guarantees the securities issued under Dexia Delaware USCP programme. In turn, DCL’s Short-term IDR reflects potential support from the French state (AA+/Stable), in case of need.

Issuance of CP under this programme has been small (around USD200m outstanding) as DCL has favoured issuing short-term debt under its New York branch guaranteed CP programme, which benefits from a several but joint guarantee from the states of Belgium, France and Luxembourg.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Dexia Delaware’s short-term debt is sensitive to the same factors that would affect DCL’s Short-term IDR. DCL’s Short-term IDR would be sensitive to a decrease in Fitch’s view of France’s ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness to support DCL. This rating is also sensitive to a change in Fitch’s assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for French financial institutions.

There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state support for systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs down in the medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on ongoing developments and ongoing policy discussions around support and ‘bail in’ for eurozone banks. Until now, senior creditors in major global banks have been supported in full, but resolution legislation is developing quickly and the implementation of creditor “bail-in” is starting to make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share the burden of supporting large banks.