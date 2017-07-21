Fitch Downgrades Ericsson to 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, July 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. The downgrade and the Negative Outlook reflect Ericsson's warning on a weaker equipment market in 2017, implying heavier pressure on revenue and operating profit. We believe the market outlook is likely to remain challenging for 2018, in view of the lack of clear revenue drivers in the short-to medium-term. We continue to see Ericsson as an investment-grade company. However, a significant financial recovery is unlikely before 2019 as we expect substantial restructuring charges to weigh on cash flow in both 2017 and 2018.The company's efforts to streamline operations and improve profitability involve considerable execution risks and visibility is limited on its post-restructuring operating profile in a competitive telecoms equipment market. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weak Market Outlook: Ericsson is facing a negative market outlook for both 2017 and 2018, which will weigh on its revenue and margin and challenge its ongoing cost-restructuring programme. Visibility on the sector's market dynamics remains poor, while the lack of clear growth drivers makes a quick rebound unlikely. Steeper RAN Revenue Decline Forecast: Ericsson changed its outlook for the radio access network (RAN) market to high single-digit percentage revenue decline in 2017 from an earlier estimate of between -2% and -6%. We believe this change suggests a downward revision of the company's 2017 revenue expectations. Lower sales may also have an impact on gross margins in the most important networks segment if high-margin revenue from network capacity upgrades and licensing fees comes under pressure. The company reported that its 2Q17 gross margin declined to 30% from 33% in 2Q16, and its networks division revenue declined 14% yoy on a like-for-like basis. Furthermore, the company expects that it will shed up to SEK10 billion of low-margin revenue by 2019, as announced at its 1Q17 results release. Pressure on Cash Flow: We expect significant restructuring charges, planned short-term increases in R&D spending, but also impact from the announced contract revisions to weigh on the company's cash flow in both 2017 and 2018. The company accelerated its cost-cutting ambitions with a view to to cutting SEK10 billion of costs over the next 12 months. However, this is likely to be achieved at significant cash restructuring costs, which we estimate at SEK7 billion in both 2017 and 2018, given a SEK3 billion carry-over from 2016, and assuming at least SEK3 billion of additional restructuring costs in 2018. Negative FCF Forecast: Also, the company estimates the cash impact from renegotiating some low profitable customer projects at up to SEK7.3 billion spread over a few years, but we believe the major portion of it will likely be front-loaded. As a result, we expect pre-dividend free cash flow (FCF) to become negative in 2017, recovering to slightly positive in 2018. The announced change in the accounting treatment of some R&D expenses that will be expensed from now on rather than capitalised previously has no impact on cash flow and is neutral to the ratings. Execution Risks: Ericsson's strategy to streamline operations, maintain technological leadership and double operating margin to above 12% after 2018 (6% in 2016) faces significant execution risks, in our view. The company has not yet reached a turn-around point in its financial and operating performance, which is reflected in the Negative Rating Outlook. Efforts to achieve positive momentum are likely to take time, so that Ericsson' credit profile is unlikely to become consistent with the mid-'BBB' rating for at least over the next 24 months. Supportive Industry Structure: The highly concentrated structure of the RAN market protects Ericsson from excessive competition. Although this benefit has been diluted by weak demand for additional network capacity on the back of strong capex discipline exhibited by most telecoms operators, the industry remains consistent with investment-grade ratings. The industry has consolidated to three main companies, with a limited threat of new entrants in the network equipment segment over the medium term. Fitch believes many telecoms operators would want to maintain at least two network supplier relationships. With some key regions effectively closed except to selected operators, further industry consolidation is unlikely, reducing M&A risk. Ericsson is well-positioned in the mobile telecoms equipment market, and is likely to remain a key industry player, in our view. This backdrop is more consistent with an investment-grade rating. DERIVATION SUMMARY Ericsson is an established telecoms equipment manufacturer, with strong positions in mobile networks - a segment with three main companies with comparable market shares. A significant level of R&D expenditure and wide service capabilities create barriers to entry in an industry that is intrinsically volatile and driven by technology upgrade cycles. A substantial net cash position helps the company withstand short-term pressures and adjust the business to rapidly evolving customer demand. Ericsson is less diversified and more focused on the mobile network segment than Huawei and Nokia Corporation (Nokia) (BB+/Positive). It lags behind Nokia in cost-cutting, which started an ambitious restructuring programme following its merger with Alcatel. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Double-digit revenue decline in 2017, followed by a high-single-digit decline in 2018; - Cash restructuring costs of SEK7 billion in 2017, and similar restructuring charges in 2018 reflective of carry-over effects; - SEK3 billion of restructuring costs per annum viewed as likely recurring and treated before FFO in the medium-term, including in 2019 and 2020; - Strong dividend discipline, in view of significant strategic challenges; - Maintenance of a healthy net cash position. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action The Outlook may be revised to Stable if the company's revenue and EBIT declines slow and the company's pre-dividend FCF turns positive on a sustained basis, while a substantial net cash position is being maintained on its balance sheet. The industry fundamentals imply intrinsically volatile revenue and rapidly changing technology cycles, making an upgrade to 'BBB' unlikely in the medium term and dependent on developments such as: -Strong market positions in key targeted segments together with improved visibility of revenue and profitability of the global telecoms equipment market; -Pre-dividend FCF margin consistently above 5%; - Maintenance of a strong net cash balance sufficient to withstand short- to medium-term revenue pressures. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Deteriorating market share and increased industry competition, leading to further pressure on Ericsson's revenue and cash flow generation. -Pre-dividend FCF margin expected to be consistently negative. - A change in financial policy leading to a balance sheet that is managed close to a net debt basis. LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity Profile: Despite negative FCF forecast for 2017, Ericsson's liquidity is strong, with readily available cash of SEK50.1 billion (assuming SEK4.2 billion of restricted cash) at end-2Q17 comfortably covering SEK3.2 billion of current debt redemptions. Contact: Principal Analyst Joe Howes Analyst +44 20 3530 1382 Supervisory Analyst Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001