RPT-Fitch Downgrades Foundation CMBS

July 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Foundation CMBS Ltd’s EUR232.2m class A commercial mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due 2016 to ‘CCsf’ from ‘BBsf’, and assigned a Recovery Estimate of RE80%.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The downgrade reflects the increased risk posed by the largest loan, the Swiss franc (CHF) denominated Luna loan (25% by balance) following a significant decrease in reported value. Fitch no longer expects this loan to repay at maturity in October, and notes that any loss will be compounded by associated currency swap breakage costs given the cumulative strengthening of the CHF against the euro.

The Luna loan is secured by a single office building in Berne, Switzerland, let to the Schweizerische Eidgenossenschaft (Swiss Confederation; ‘AAA’/Stable). The local property market has benefited from Switzerland’s insulation from eurozone financial weakness, which makes such a sharp decrease in value puzzling, particularly as the lease has 10 years left. Nevertheless, with the loan to value ratio (LTV) now significantly over 100%, there is little prospect of the borrower refinancing, and significant loan losses appear inevitable.

The second largest loan (Lausanne, 20%) also has a bullet currency hedge that expires at loan maturity (in this case in June 2014). Currency risk is heightened by ‘safe haven’ flows into Switzerland since closing, causing the CHF to appreciate against the euro. The issuer would therefore have to sell a larger sum of euros to make up the shortfall in CHF to make whole the swap. By crystallising a senior-ranking terminal swap obligation that is due and payable, a default of either Luna (now highly likely) or Lausanne could cause a note event of default, although the swap provider reportedly lacks the power to trigger note enforcement.

The remaining eight loans all report LTVs between 87% and 140% and are secured by a mixture of office, retail, retail warehouse, light industrial and multi-family housing properties located in Germany. Five loans mature in 2014, leaving only two years until 2016 bond maturity. Refinancing options for high LTV positions secured over secondary German property are still limited, and Fitch notes that the servicer has no presence in Germany. Although there is notional subordination of EUR92m below the class A notes, Fitch expects this to be insufficient to absorb in full losses expected on the loan portfolio.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

With the level of expected losses, a downgrade to ‘Dsf’ is likely when losses are realised, although there is an outside chance of an improvement in performance. The inability to achieve recoveries in line with current LTVs for loans that go on to default would increase the likelihood of downwards revision of the recovery estimate.

A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.