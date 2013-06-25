RPT-Fitch Downgrades Four Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias to 'BB+sf'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded four classes of multi-issuer cedulas hipotecarias (MICH; CDOs of Spanish mortgage-covered bonds) to ‘BB+sf’ from ‘BBBsf’ and has affirmed all other classes at ‘BBBsf’.

The downgraded classes are:

AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, FTA, Series VIII

AyT Cedulas Cajas X, FTA, Class B

CEDULAS TDA 7, FTA, Class A

IM CEDULAS 9, FTA.

A complete list of rating actions and associated Outlooks is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. The ‘BB+sf’ rating on IM CEDULAS 9, FTA, has a Stable Outlook, whereas all other ratings have a Negative Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Liquidity - Increased obligor concentrations in CH portfolios and the lower credit quality of CH issuers imply within Fitch analysis that the existing liquidity support in the structures is insufficient to ensure timely payment of interest according to the terms and conditions of the transactions under the rating stress scenario.

Systemic risk - High obligor concentration may also expose the CH portfolios to systemic risk even in a case where enough liquidity is available. Systemic risk extends the time needed to realise the stressed value of the cover pool after the default of the CH issuer. Fitch defines high concentration in a MICH to be a situation where a given CH represents more than 33% of the balance of the portfolio. The agency considers under its covered bonds criteria a significantly longer realisation period (ten years or more) to be applicable under such scenarios to allow for the full recovery of principal.

Overcollateralisation (OC) - OC from the mortgage cover pools securing the CH in the portfolios and the credit and fundamental characteristics of the cover pools determine the agency’s expectation of full principal redemption on a CH upon the default of the CH issuer. The present value of the underlying cover pool is also a function of time as a faster sale would trigger endogenous market liquidity risks.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described and commented in the “Rating Criteria for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias” report published on 21 June 2013, and in the “Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker” performance reports at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch believes that the liquidity support available in AyT Cedulas Cajas Global, FTA, Series VIII, AyT Cedulas Cajas X, FTA, Class B and CEDULAS TDA 7, FTA, Class A is not enough to ensure at least one year’s coverage of a stressed MICH coupon, given the default of a share of the portfolio of CH under an investment grade rating stress.

The estimated liquidity shortfall for these classes is explained by: a) the consolidation in the banking system after a high number of mergers and acquisitions; and b) the credit deterioration of some MICH participating banks. These factors increase the agency’s expectation on the share of the CH portfolio that would default under rating stress over a risk horizon of one year.

The agency also believes that the high concentration of the CH of Cajas Rurales Unidas S.C.C. (CRU, ‘BB’/Stable/‘B’) in IM CEDULAS 9, FTA, exposes the transaction to systemic risk. The agency assigns the CH of CRU a discontinuity cap of 1 under its covered bonds criteria. This means that the rating on a probability of default basis of CH issued by CRU is ‘BB+'.

Fitch considers there is material risk that full principal redemption is not achieved within the three years allowed by the flexible maturity in the structure of IM CEDULAS 9. This is because CRU’s CH are materially exposed to maturity mismatches, as the cover assets have a weighted-average (WA) residual life of 11.5 years, compared to a shorter WA residual life of 4.3 years for the hard bullet CH.

These downgrades to ‘BB+sf’ are the first downgrades of MICH classes below investment grade.

Banking sector consolidation has resulted in significantly increased CH concentrations in the portfolios of the MICH classes. The average number of CH issuers participating in a MICH transaction is now nine, down from 14 when considering portfolio compositions at transaction closing dates. Fitch expects the consolidation to continue.

Additionally, the credit quality of CH issuers has suffered during the crisis. (See “Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias OC Tracker”, available at www.fitchratings.com, for details on the rating migration of participating banks.)

This rating action is not driven by material changes to the over-collateralisation ratios of participating banks, which have generally remained stable or even improved over the recent months. The lowest overcollateralisation levels over the past 12 months for all participating banks allow for 100% principal recovery under ‘BBBsf’ rating stresses.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurred:

i) the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of participating banks were downgraded by two notches or more; ii) MICH portfolios increased concentrations as a result of further consolidation in the banking system; or iii) the level of relied upon OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis (i.e. the lowest level of OC observed over the previous 12 months) fell below the supporting OC levels reported by Fitch in its OC Tracker report.

The Fitch supporting OC for a given CH issuer participating in a MICH will be affected, among others, by the characteristics of the cover pool securing the CH, the agency’s refinancing spread assumptions, and other analytical assumptions determined by Fitch’s rating criteria particularly in what relates to the credit performance of residential and SME mortgages. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable.