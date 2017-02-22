Fitch Downgrades Frontier Communications' to 'BB-'; Maintains Negative Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Frontier Communications Corp. (Frontier, NYSE: FTR) and its subsidiaries to 'BB-' from 'BB'. The Rating Outlook remains Negative. Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the first mortgage bonds at Frontier Southwest Inc. and has revised the long-term issue ratings of Frontier and other subsidiaries as listed at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects lower than anticipated EBITDA due to weak revenue and subscriber trends that, when coupled with low free cash flow (FCF) generation, have resulted in a slower deleveraging path. Frontier will need additional time to deleverage as it incorporates the Verizon assets into its operations and to stabilize revenue and subscriber trends in its legacy and new markets. Fitch now anticipates gross leverage of 4.3x at year-end 2018, versus 3.8x by year-end 2017. The expected range is more reflective of a 'BB-' rating. Frontier's Rating Outlook is Negative, as Frontier is not expected to reach Fitch's leverage threshold of 4.2x-4.3x for the current rating until approximately the end of 2018. Improved Scale, FCF Prospects Frontier nearly doubled in size after acquiring Verizon Communications Inc.'s wireline properties in California, Texas and Florida (the Verizon transaction) in April 2016. Pro forma consolidated revenue increases to approximately $10 billion from $5.6 billion in 2015. Fitch believes Frontier's enhanced scale should lead to improved FCF, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capex and dividends, over time. The acquisition is not expected to require material additional capital spending given past network upgrades by Verizon. Operational Challenges Pressure Revenue Challenges faced by Frontier at the close of the Verizon transaction resulted in elevated subscriber churn and weaker than expected revenue. Frontier anticipated slower subscriber gross additions as a result of the company's decision to temporarily suspend marketing activities during the first half of 2016. However, the company faced additional, unexpected headwinds during the second and third quarters of 2016 after onshoring its call centers. Although the call center issues appear to have subsided, Fitch believes it will take additional time for marketing efforts to ramp up and stabilize subscriber gross addition trends. Subsidiary Debt Ratings The 'RR1' Recovery Rating assigned to the approximately $850 million of outstanding subsidiary debt reflects its structural seniority to all of the parent debt. Of this amount, $100 million is secured and the remainder unsecured. The 'RR2' assigned to the secured revolver and secured term loans reflects the potential limitations in value of Frontier North as the only source of collateral security, including potential revolver drawings (per Fitch's approach), if cash flows are stressed. In addition, Frontier North has $200 million of unsecured debt that is structurally senior to the equity pledge providing security to the parent secured debt. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Frontier include: -- Consolidated revenues rising to just under $10 billion at the end of 2017, reflecting a full year of revenue contribution from the Verizon wireline properties. Fitch expects Frontier to slowly regain its footing during 2017 following weak revenue trends after the close of the Verizon transaction; -- Lower EBITDA from elevated customer churn largely offsets the $1 billion of annualized cost synergies realized by Frontier in 2Q16, resulting in EBITDA margins of 40% during 2017; -- Capex around $1.3 billion in 2017. Fitch's assumption reflects capital intensity of 12.5%, and includes additional capital spending for CAF II, and to a lesser extent, integration; -- Cash taxes are expected to be a refund of $100 million to $110 million in 2016, and minimal in 2017 as a result of the tax-basis step-up from the Verizon transaction and bonus depreciation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will use gross leverage versus net leverage going forward, comparable to most Fitch-rated companies across the telecommunications sector. Fitch will take into consideration any prefunding of maturing debt on a pro forma basis if necessary. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action would likely coincide with: --Gross leverage sustained above 4.2x-4.3x as a result of weaker than expected operating trends, shareholder-friendly activities or additional material acquisitions; --While not expected, a return to mid-single-digit declines in revenue. Rating concerns would increase if Frontier's leverage (as defined by Fitch) is not below 4.2x-4.3x by the end of 2018. A positive rating action would likely coincide with: --Gross leverage sustained below 3.7x-3.8x; --FCF margins sustained in the mid- to high-single digits. LIQUIDITY Manageable Maturities Upcoming principal repayments are manageable and amount to $509 million and $733 million during 2017 and 2018, respectively. Fitch expects Frontier to rely on its revolver and the capital markets to refinance upcoming maturities until FCF improves. Frontier has some capacity under its covenants to issue secured debt, which could be a way for the company to refinance upcoming maturities and reduce annual interest expense. Improving Financial Flexibility Anticipated Financial flexibility is expected to strengthen in step with improvement in FCF. Pressured EBITDA, heavy integration spending prior to the close of the Verizon transaction, and sustained dividend payments resulted in a FCF deficit of $711 million at the LTM period ended Sept. 30, 2016. However, Fitch expects FCF will be positive, albeit minimal, in 2017 as the majority of integration costs have subsided. Fitch also expects FCF margins will improve to the mid-single digits over the forecast horizon. Frontier's liquidity position was adequate at the end of Sept. 30, 2016, supported by $311 million of cash and full availability under its $750 million (RCF). The $750 million senior secured RCF is in place until May 2018. Management stated it is looking to renew and extend the revolver in the coming year. The facility is available for general corporate purposes but may not be used to fund dividend payments. The main financial covenant in Frontier's secured facilities requires the maintenance of net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.5x or less. Net debt is defined as total debt less cash exceeding $50 million. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has downgraded the ratings and maintained the Negative Outlook as follows: Frontier Communications Corp. --IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'; --$750 million senior secured revolving credit facility due 2018 to 'BB/RR2' from 'BB+/RR2'; --$1.6 billion senior secured term loan due 2021 to 'BB/RR2' from 'BB+/RR2'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures to 'BB-/RR4' from 'BB/RR4'. Frontier North Inc. --IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debentures to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'. Frontier West Virginia Inc. --IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debentures to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'. Frontier California Inc. --IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debentures to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'. Frontier Florida LLC --IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debentures to 'BB/RR1' from 'BB+/RR1'. Frontier Southwest Inc. --IDR to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Fitch has affirmed the following long-term issue rating: Frontier Southwest Inc. --First mortgage bonds at 'BB+/RR1'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Connie McKay Associate Director +1-312-368-3148 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst John C. Culver, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Committee Chairperson Bill Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: -- Historical and projected mandatory convertible preferred stock is given 100% equity credit. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 21 Nov 2016) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019387 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001