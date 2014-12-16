Fitch Downgrades Globoaves' IDR to 'B-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/NEW YORK, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the long-term foreign- and local-currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Globoaves Sao Paulo Agroavicola Ltda (Globoaves) to 'B-' from 'B', as well as the National Scale rating to 'BB+(bra)' from 'BBB(bra)'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The downgrade follows the company' failure to place a USD200 million five-year bond in the second half of 2014, which has triggered a negative rating action as had been outlined by Fitch on June 15, 2014. This bond was crucial for improving the company's liquidity position and lengthening its debt structure. As of Sept. 30, 2014, Globoaves reported consolidated cash of BRL46 million, which covered 14% of its BRL329 million of short-term debt obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Volatile Industry The 'B-' rating also reflects Globoaves' operations in the volatile meat protein business, which results in significant fluctuation in its earnings and cash flow generation. Positively, Globoaves has a long operational track record and a relatively large market position in the niche segment of fertilized eggs and day-old-chicken production. The high margin of its genetics and breeding businesses, which represented 75% of total combined EBITDA in 2013, mitigates the volatility and small size of its protein segment. Globoaves' capital structure is moderately leveraged with its consolidated net adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio at 2.0x during 2013. Low Liquidity Globoaves' financial flexibility is constrained by a high level of secured bank debt and weak liquidity position. This continues to impede the company's ability to refinance its debt. As of Sept. 30, 2014, Globoaves only had BRL46 million of cash, which compares unfavorably to BRL329 million of short-term debt. Most of the company's short-term debt is related to trade finance debt and has been rolled over as a result of the company's strong flow of exports. Well-Established Company in Volatile Industry Globoaves has operated for more than 35 years in the genetics and breeding stages of the poultry industry's supply chain. Combined, the genetics and breeding businesses account for 75% of the group's EBITDA. The balance of the company's EBITDA is generated by its subsidiary, Kaefer Agroindustrial, which produces pork and chicken. Globoaves' operating environment and cash flow are volatile. The prices of Globoaves' products are outside the company's control, as they depend upon demand for broilers, chicken and pork meat, while its costs are highly correlated with grain prices. Steady 2014 Performance Globoaves' combined businesses generated BRL253 million of EBITDA in 2013, which compares positively with BRL136 million in 2012. Similarly, the company's EBITDA margin expanded to 22% from 12% during this time period. Fitch expects that Globoaves will present a slightly lower EBITDAR generation and margins in 2014, due to the challenges the company faces to transfer the increasing costs to customers via prices . In September 2014, the combined businesses generated BRL245 million of EBITDA with a margin of 19.2%. Results during 2012 were hit hard by high grain prices. FCF to Remain Negative in Short Term Although Globoaves' EBITDA generation was high in 2013, its free cash flow (FCF) was negative BRL60 million due to large working capital needs for grain and high capex levels. The company plans to increase its protein production capacity by investing an additional BRL100 million in capex during 2014 through 2016. Fitch expects FCF to turn moderately positive by 2016. Moderate Leverage Leverage at Globoaves was only moderately high during 2013 due to the sharp upturn in EBITDA. For 2013, the company ended the year with a net adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.0x; this compares with 3x during 2012. Leverage remained quite unchanged during as of September 2014 LTM, at 2x. However, Fitch expects the company's leverage to be in the range of 2x to 2.3x during the next two years. RATING SENSITIVITIES A negative rating action may occur if the company's business position deteriorates or if it has debt-financed acquisitions that could lead to a net leverage ratio above 3x. Continued weak liquidity could also result in an additional negative rating action. A solid liquidity position and an improved debt maturity schedule, with a cash and marketable securities position covering about 1x the short-term debt, could lead to a positive rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Gisele Paolino Director +55-21-4503-2624 Fitch Ratings Brasil LTDA Praca XV de Novembro, 20 / 401-B Rio de Janeiro, RJ 20010-010 Secondary Analyst Johnny Da Silva Director +1-212-908-0367 Committee Chairperson Ricardo Carvalho Senior Director +55-21-4503-2627 