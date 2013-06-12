RPT-Fitch downgrades Haus 1998-1

June 12 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded two and affirmed one tranche of Haus 1998-1 as follows:

Class B1 (ISIN DE0002317021): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B2 (ISIN US419139AD27): downgraded to ‘B-sf’ from ‘A+sf’; Outlook Negative

Class B-IO (ISIN DE0002317088): downgraded to ‘B-sf’ from ‘A+sf’; Outlook Negative

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Losses on Terminated/Foreclosed Loans:

In April 2013 the issuer reported a loss of EUR1.3m on EUR1.4m of terminated and/or foreclosed loans, equating to a period loss severity of 94%. This loss was in excess of the levels seen to date and was allocated to the unrated class B3 tranche, which acts as a first loss piece, thereby reducing the level of credit support available to the rated tranches to almost half. Fitch believes that the loss recognition was a result of a clean-up of the terminated and/or foreclosed portion of the portfolio, leaving an additional EUR1.4m of loans pending loss recognition in the upcoming payment dates.

Given the second-lien nature of the portfolio, Fitch’s analysis indicates that losses on the remaining 8.2% of terminated and/or foreclosed loans are expected to remain high, leaving a limited margin of safety for the class B2 notes, which have 7.9% credit enhancement. Consequently, Fitch believes that there is an increasing probability of losses being allocated to the class B2 notes.

Irreversible Pro-Rata Allocation of Scheduled Proceeds:

Scheduled proceeds received from borrowers are allocated pro-rata amongst the notes, while prepayments are used to amortise the most senior tranche, presently B1 notes. As of May 2013, 49% of the tranche balance of the class B3 note was amortised, while 41% of the original note balance accounted for allocated losses. The transaction structure does not feature a switch which would halt this pro-rata allocation of scheduled proceeds to the first loss piece. As the class B3 notes continue to amortise, the risk of the balance of the first loss piece being insufficient to mitigate the loss recognition on the remaining loans including already terminated and/or foreclosed loans increases. As a result, the agency believes that the class B2 notes are increasingly likely to see loss allocation, as reflected in the downgrade to ‘B-sf’.

The agency also notes that increased credit enhancement of 52.5%, which has resulted from the sequential amortisation of the unscheduled proceeds has been beneficial to the senior class B1 noteholders. Fitch’s analysis shows that this level of credit enhancement provided by subordination is sufficient to withstand the ‘AAAsf’ stresses, and has therefore affirmed the ratings on the class B1 notes.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Further negative rating actions on the notes may be triggered by sudden deterioration of the portfolio and an increase in the loss severities from loans that are or continue to be terminated and/or foreclosed.