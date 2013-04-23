RPT-Fitch downgrades Hellenic Bank to 'RD' on extension of capital controls

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

April 23 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Cyprus-based Hellenic Bank (HB)’s Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to ‘Restricted Default’ (RD) from ‘B’ and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on prolongation of capital controls, which include deposit withdrawal restrictions set by Cypriot banking regulator. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

While capital controls were intended to be temporary, restoring confidence in the Cypriot banking system is taking longer than initially anticipated by Fitch. The agency notes that restrictions have been softened since they were first introduced on 27 March 2013, but still prevail for Cypriot banks, limiting customers’ ability to withdraw their deposits. While the measures have been taken to stabilise the deposit outflow from Cypriot banks, restricted deposits subject to capital controls constitute a material part of the bank’s obligations and Fitch views this as RD.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The downgrade of the Long-term IDR to ‘RD’ from ‘B’ reflects the prolongation of capital controls in Cyprus, which significantly limits the bank’s ability to service/repay its depositors in full and on a timely basis (depositors constituted 88% of the bank’s balance sheet at end-Q312). According to Fitch’s rating definitions, ‘RD’ ratings indicate an issuer that in our view has experienced an uncured payment default of a bond, loan or other material obligation but has not entered into liquidation or ceased operating, as is the case for HB.

The Support Rating Floor (SRF) has been revised to ‘NF’ from ‘B’ and the Support Rating (SR) downgraded to ‘5’ from ‘4’, and both removed from RWN, reflecting Cypriot authorities’ constraints due to the capital controls to provide full support to HB’s depositors.

Fitch has also downgraded the bank’s Viability Rating (VR) to ‘f’ from ‘cc’ and removed it from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) to reflect the agency’s view that that the bank has failed, i.e. that it would have defaulted had it not benefited from capital control measures, which have prevented a significant risk of deposit outflows.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch will review HB’s ratings once deposit restrictions are fully lifted for the bank. In the absence of Cypriot authorities’ ability and propensity to support the Cypriot banks, as evidenced by the imposition of losses on senior creditors on the two largest Cypriot banks, HB’s IDRs are likely to be driven by its VR. The latter is sensitive to the bank’s recapitalisation, as well as the evolution of its asset quality, and funding and liquidity after the uplift of capital controls.

The rating actions are as follows:

Hellenic Bank:

Long-term IDR downgraded to ‘RD’ from ‘B’; removed from RWN

Short-term IDR downgraded to ‘RD’ from ‘B’; removed from RWN

Viability Rating downgraded to ‘f’ from ‘cc’; removed from RWE

Support Rating downgraded to ‘5’ from ‘4’; removed from RWN

Support Rating Floor revised to ‘NF’ from ‘B’; removed from RWN