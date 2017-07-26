Fitch Downgrades Hengdeli to 'B-'/Stable; Off Rating Watch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Hengdeli Holdings Limited's (Hengdeli) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. The rating has been removed from Rating Watch Negative. The senior unsecured rating has been withdrawn as the 2018 notes were repaid early. The downgrade reflects the loss of Hengdeli's position as the market leader in the retailing of Swiss watches in China and a severe shrinkage in operating scale after the disposal of Xinyu Group and Harvest Max. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diminished Scale After Disposal: Fitch estimates that Hengdeli's remaining businesses after the disposal of Xinyu Group and Harvest Max accounted for only 20% of sales by the pre-disposal group in 2016, and will generate lower profitability compared with the businesses disposed. The consolidated group already faced thin EBITDA margin at 4.9% in 2016 as sales declined from persistent market weakness. High Cash Balance: Fitch expects the company to maintain a high cash balance of over CNY2 billion due to the disposal proceeds, even after repaying debt, including the 2018 notes, and paying a special dividend related to the disposal. However, the remaining operations are likely to generate negative cash flow (FCF), which Fitch expects to persist through to 2019, because the remaining operations have low profitability or are unprofitable, and the company is likely to make investments to expand. However, Fitch estimates the negative FCF will be small relative to the cash balance, and therefore expects the company to maintain a debt-free position, assuming no sizeable acquisitions. Stable Operations: Hengdeli will no longer be the market leader in Swiss watch retailing in China after the disposal, and its market share will be smaller in its remaining markets of Hong Kong and Taiwan. Retail sales in Hong Kong have started to stabilise, and increased 2% yoy in 2H16, compared with a 16% decline in 1H16 but in Fitch's view, the weaker market position could make the company more vulnerable to changing economic conditions and increased competition. In addition to the current operations, the company is also exploring opportunities overseas and has set aside up to CNY0.4 billion of the disposal proceeds for this purpose. Acquisitions may increase the company's scale, but they come with high execution risk, given the marginal position of the remaining retail operations. Fitch may review the ratings if there is a substantial acquisition. DERIVATION SUMMARY Hengdeli's operations that it remain after the disposal have a much smaller operating scale and weaker profitability than global retailing peers rated 'B-', such as apparel brand New Look Retail Group Ltd (B-/Rating Watch Negative) and China-based department store operator Parkson Retail Group Limited (B-/Negative). However, Hengdeli has stronger liquidity and is in a net cash position compared with the high leverage and low fixed-charge coverage for similarly rated peers. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Sales growth to gradually recover from -1% in 2017 (excluding contribution from the disposed businesses) to 3% in 2020 - Gross margin in the range of 18%-19% from 2017-2020 - Stable operating expenses at 19% of sales from 2017-2020 - Annual capex of CNY250 million in 2017-2018 RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -No positive rating action will be considered until Hengdeli significantly boosts its operating scale and profitability Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Sustained loss at the EBITDA level beyond CNY100 million - Failure to sustain a net cash position LIQUIDITY Debt-Free Position: Fitch expects the company to repay most of its debt using the disposal proceeds, leaving Hengdeli with cash and equivalents of over CNY2 billion after the special dividend has been paid out according to the disposal terms. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Hengdeli Holdings Limited -- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B+', Outlook Stable, removed from Rating Watch Negative -- Senior unsecured rating of 'B+', with Recovery Rating of 'RR4', withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Cathy Chao Associate Director +852 2263 9967 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pro forma: 2016 financials have been restated on a pro forma basis to exclude contributions from the disposed businesses based on Fitch estimates Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 