Fitch Downgrades Home Credit, Russian Standard & Orient Express; Affirms 3 Russian Retail Banks

MOSCOW/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Russia-based Home Credit & Finance Bank (HCFB) to 'BB-' from 'BB', and Russian Standard Bank (RSB) and Orient Express Bank (OEB) to 'B' from 'B+'. The Outlooks are Negative. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term IDRs of OTP Bank Russia (OTPR) at 'BB', and Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS) and Sovcombank (SCB) at 'B+', all with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Fitch has also published a new special report, 'Peer Report: Russian Consumer Finance Banks. Credit Losses Up, Weakening Macro May Intensify Pressure', in which it comments on the rationale for the negative outlook on the Russian consumer finance sector and provides detailed analysis of the relative credit metrics of the banks covered in this commentary. The report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS (VRS) AND NATIONAL RATINGS The rating actions on the six banks reflect their relative resilience to increased credit losses and weaker profitability in the Russian consumer finance market. The deterioration in sector performance is driven by higher borrower leverage, seasoning loan books, market saturation, greater regulatory scrutiny and weak loan growth prospects. The downgrades of HCFB, OEB and RSB reflect bottom-line losses which are higher than at peers, as well as pressure on regulatory capital at OEB and, in particular, RSB. The Negative Outlooks on these three banks reflect the potential for asset quality and performance to remain weak, given the slowdown in the Russian economy, further eroding capital. However, HCFB's currently solid capital, high margins, broad deposit base and longer track record of managing through cycles in the consumer finance sector at present support its VR at a higher level than its peers. The affirmation of TCS and SCB reflect their positive bottom-line results to date, driven by significantly less severe asset quality deterioration (SCB) and higher loan yields (TCS). The Stable Outlooks on the two banks, and their higher ratings relative to OEB and RSB, reflects Fitch's view that they should be able to contain credit losses at levels that allow them to remain profitable, or at least avoid significant erosion of capital. TCS's ratings are also supported by high capital ratios. The two banks are currently rated one notch lower than HCFB due to their more limited track records, greater dependence on wholesale funding (TCS) and significant market risk resulting from a large fixed income portfolio (SCB). The affirmation of OTPR's Long-term IDR at 'BB' reflects potential support from its owner, Hungarian OTP Bank Plc (OTPH). The affirmation of the bank's VR at 'b+', in line with TCS and SCB, reflects its strong IFRS capital position and manageable loan impairment to date, as a result of which the bank has so far avoided significant bottom-line losses and capital erosion. In 1H14, the average credit losses of the six banks (defined as loans 90 days overdue originated in the period divided by average performing loans) were a high 20% (annualised), up from 8% in 2012 and 15% in 2013. OEB's and HCFB's credit losses were the highest in the peer group in 1H14, at 24.6% and 23.5%, respectively. Asset quality continues to deteriorate as portfolios season in a weaker economy, although recent vintages at most banks show tentative signs of stabilisation. As a result of asset quality pressure, four of the six banks were loss-making in 1H14 (the exceptions being TCS and SCB), and performance is unlikely to recover in 2H14. Banks are unable to pass the heightened cost of risk on to borrowers by increasing rates, mainly because of prohibitive risk-weights on high-yield consumer finance loans introduced in 2013. Credit losses significantly exceeded break-even levels in 1H14 at HCFB (by 7%, on an annualised basis), OEB (6.3%) and RSB (4.9%), justifying the downgrades and Negative Outlooks on these banks. Fitch expects further loan yield moderation, coupled with slightly higher funding costs and lower non-interest revenues (at those banks which book insurance commissions up front, at loan issuance) to weigh moderately on pre-impairment profit. Losses at some banks, combined with higher risk-weights, have reduced banks' capital cushions. Fitch considers capital to be a relative rating strength for TCS (in particular) and HCFB, as both regulatory and IFRS capital ratios offer significant loss absorption capacity. Solvency is weakest at RSB as a result of capital withdrawals made by its shareholder to finance his non-banking business. RSB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio reached a low 4.4% at end-1H14, as Fitch deducts from equity the bank's investments in one of its holding companies (Fitch treats this as a dividend payment in substance) and other minor items. However, this ratio would have been somewhat higher at 6.6% if the bank reduced its on-balance-sheet reserve coverage of non-performing loans down to 100% from the current 123% at end-1H14. Positively for all the banks, their fast loan turnover and therefore reasonable deleveraging capacity may help ease capital pressure in case of a deep stress. Funding and liquidity profiles are generally healthy, supported by reasonable deposit collection capacity and strong cash generation of loan books. TCS and RSB have more significant wholesale funding dependence than peers, with near-term maturities over 12 months (including put options) equal to 21% and 12% of end-3Q14 liabilities, respectively. However, these are already reasonably covered by liquid assets. Deposits at the six banks have been stable to date, but are fairly price-sensitive. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS OTPR's IDRs and Support Rating of '3' are driven by potential support from OTPH, in case of need. Fitch believes that the parent would have a high propensity to support OTPR in light of its majority ownership, the strong commitment of OTPH to its Russian subsidiary to date and the significant importance of OTPR for the group as a whole (accounting for about 8% of consolidated assets). The Stable Outlook on OTPR reflects Fitch's base case that OTPH should be able to avoid further capital erosion as the group's sizable pre-impairment profit should be sufficient to absorb further credit losses in Hungary, Ukraine and Russia. The '5' Support Ratings of HCFB, RSB, SCB, TCS and OEB reflect Fitch's view that support from the banks' private shareholders cannot be relied upon. The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' also reflect the fact that support from the Russian authorities, although possible given the banks' increased deposit franchises, can also not be relied upon due to the banks' still small size and lack of overall systemic importance. Accordingly, the banks' IDRs are based on their intrinsic financial strength, as reflected by their VRs. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' IDRS, VRS AND NATIONAL RATINGS The banks' ratings are sensitive primarily to trends in asset quality, profitability and capitalisation. If HCFB, OEB and RSB achieve little improvement in asset quality, resulting in continued bottom line losses and further capital erosion, the banks could be downgraded. Conversely, an improvement in performance could help to stabilise the ratings of the three banks at their current levels. The ratings of TCB and SCB and the VR of OTPH, would be more resilient to a further deterioration of asset quality, given their profitability to date and/or solid capitalisation. However, a sharp increase in credit losses and marked weakening of solvency could result in negative rating action. OTPR's IDRs could be downgraded in case of a significant weakening of its credit profile. In particular, if the conversion of Hungarian banks' foreign currency mortgage loans into forints takes place at below market exchange rates (not Fitch's base case), this may result in a marked deterioration of OTPH's capitalisation and hence a downgrade of OTPR's IDRs. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ALL BANKS' SENIOR UNSECURED AND SUBORDINATED DEBT The banks' senior unsecured debt is rated in line with their Long-term IDRs and National Ratings (for domestic debt issues), reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case of default. The subordinated debt ratings of HCFB, RSB and TCS are notched once off their VRs (the banks' VRs are in line with their IDRs) in line with Fitch's criteria for rating these instruments. Any changes to the banks' Long-term IDRs and National Ratings would be likely to impact the ratings of both senior unsecured and subordinated debt. Debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of a further marked increase in the proportion of retail deposits in the banks' liabilities, resulting in greater subordination of bondholders. In accordance with Russian legislation, retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. The rating actions are as follows: HCFB: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Outlooks Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bb-' from 'bb' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB' Subordinated debt (issued by Eurasia Capital SA) Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-' RSB: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Outlooks Negative National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB-(rus)' from 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by Russian Standard Finance SA) Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Subordinated debt (issued by Russian Standard Finance SA) Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' OEB Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Outlooks Negative National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB(rus)' from 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'b' from 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: downgraded to 'B' from 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: downgraded to 'BBB(rus)' from 'A-(rus)' OTPR Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB', Outlooks Stable National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)', Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)' TCS Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlooks Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt (including that issued by TCS Finance Limited) Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4' Senior unsecured debt National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)' Subordinated debt (issued by TCS Finance Limited) Long-term rating: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR5' SCB Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlooks Stable National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Contacts: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya St., Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Konstantin Yakimovich Associate Director +7 495 956 9978 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. 