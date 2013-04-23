Fitch Downgrades Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom to 'CC'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Indonesia-based PT Bakrie Telecom's (BTEL) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'CC' from 'CCC'. Also, the agency has downgraded the May 2015 USD380m bond fully guaranteed by BTEL to 'CC' from 'CCC'. The Recovery Rating of the bond is 'RR4'. The Stable Outlook has been removed. Key Rating Drivers Default is Probable: Fitch now believes that BTEL will most likely restructure its USD380m senior unsecured bond, given the company's poor liquidity and the low-likelihood of an operational turn-around. BTEL has failed to fund an interest reserve account under its bond documentation - which requires the company to maintain a minimum of one coupon payment at all times and to have at least two coupon payments (about USD43.7m) in the account at least 30 days before the coupon date (7 May 2013). The balance in the account was only USD8m at end-December 2012, rendering this an 'event of default' under the terms of the bond. While it is still possible that the company may be able to pay the coupon of USD21.9m due on 7 May 2013, non-payment is likely to result in a downgrade of BTEL's rating to 'C'. Fitch believes that holders of the senior unsecured USD380mn bond have limited options and may not accelerate the debt repayment at this juncture. The bond is already trading well below 50 cents on the dollar, and the likelihood is that the company will find it hard to repay the bond due in May 2015. Poor Liquidity: BTEL's 2013 cash balance and EBITDA generation will most likely fall short of its obligations. Fitch estimates that the cash deficit will be about USD50m-60m out of which a maximum of USD30m can be funded through debt. Under the terms of its USD bond, BTEL can raise a maximum of USD30m as fresh debt as it continues to be in breach of an incurrence covenant. Its consolidated debt/last 12 months EBITDA was 5.2x at end-December 2012, compared with the incurrence covenant of 4.75x. Turn-around unlikely: The agency feels that BTEL's data EBITDA generation is unlikely to fully offset the decline in voice and SMS over the next two years. BTEL is likely to lose its competiveness against larger GSM operators given its limited flexibility to expand its network infrastructure. Its 2013 capex guidance of USD25m or 10%-11% of its revenue is much lower than Indonesia's top three GSM operators, which will invest at least 25%-30% of their revenues to expand their data franchises. During 2010-12, BTEL's EBITDA declined by 28% to USD102m (2010: USD141m) due to a 10.7% reduction in subscribers to 11.6 million (2010: 13 million) on higher competition and operating costs. CDMA consolidation: Struggling CDMA operators - including BTEL and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (Smartfren, CC(idn)) - may participate in consolidation, as they face tight liquidity amid weak profitability. CDMA operators are struggling due to a lack of variety of CDMA handsets and a narrowing of the tariff spread between CDMA and GSM operators. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom, BBB-/Stable) CDMA unit, Flexi, which had discussed a unsuccessful merger plan with BTEL in 2010, could acquire one of the smaller CDMA operators to strengthen its customer base. Rating Sensitivities Positive: BTEL has limited upside given its liquidity constraints. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - A significant improvement in business performance leading to improved liquidity, although Fitch regards this as unlikely - An M&A transaction with a larger operator/stronger investor which improves its financial and operating performance Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A debt restructuring announcement, constituting in Fitch's opinion, a distressed debt in line with agency's criteria will lead to a downgrade of BTEL's rating to 'C'. - A non-payment of a coupon on the company's USD380m senior unsecured bond. Contacts: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Associate Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Olly Prayudi Analyst +62 21 29026412 Committee Chairperson Matt Jamieson Senior Director +61 2 8256 0366 