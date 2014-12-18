Fitch Downgrades La Banque Postale to 'A'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded La Banque Postale's (LBP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+' and Short-term IDR to 'F1' from F1+'. Fitch has also revised LBP's Support Rating Floor (SRF) downwards to 'A' from 'A+' and removed all ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on LBP's IDR is Negative. Its Support Rating (SR) has been affirmed at '1'. The rating actions follow the downgrade of France's IDR to 'AA'/Stable on 12 December 2014 (see 'Fitch Downgrades France to 'AA'; Outlook Stable ' at www.fitchratings.com). France's financial flexibility and track record of financial sector support have a high influence on our assessment of support for French banks. Nonetheless, Fitch considers that the French state's ability to support banks has decreased slightly following the downgrade and is no longer compatible with a 'A+' SRF. Hence, the agency has revised downwards LBP's SRF. As LBP's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by its SRF, these have been downgraded accordingly. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS LBP's IDRs (and senior debt rating), SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability that the French state would provide support to LBP in case of need. The French state is the bank's 100% indirect shareholder through La Poste (LP), France's state-owned post office. Fitch considers the probability of support would be extremely high given LBP's systemic importance, key importance to and integration with LP, full ownership by LP and LP's full ownership by the French state. LBP operates through LP's postal agencies network and uses LP's sales employees. As the major contributor to LP's operating profit, any large losses at LBP would severely impact LP. In addition, we understand that LP is legally required to retain a majority stake in LBP. In Fitch's view, support would ultimately be provided by the French state, possibly through LP, whose own IDRs reflect potential support from the French state. RATING SENSITIVITIES LBP's IDRs (and senior debt) and SRF would be revised downwards if state control of LBP diminished, which Fitch does not expect. In addition, LBP's SRF, and hence its IDRs and senior debt ratings, are also sensitive to any weakening of the ability or propensity of the French state to inject capital into LBP as a result of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). In this regard, Fitch believes the French state could ultimately face potential obstacles in providing capital support to LBP in the scenario of an extraordinary sudden and major problem requiring an immediate injection of funds. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook on LBP's IDR. Fitch expects to review the impact of BRRD and the SRM on LBP's SRF during 1H15. Given its ownership structure and the important role the French state considers LBP plays in France as part of LP, it is likely that LBP's SRF will not fall below 'A-' as long as the French state is rated at least 'AA'. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; off RWN; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; off RWN VR: 'bbb+'; unaffected Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'A' from 'A+'; off RWN Short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'; off RWN Senior unsecured long-term debt: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; off RWN 