Fitch Downgrades Metro AG to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Metro AG's (Metro) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. Fitch has also downgraded Metro Finance BV's notes' unsecured rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. These notes are guaranteed by Metro AG. The Outlook is Stable. The downgrade reflects Metro's inability to date at transforming its business model successfully, preventing any improvement in key financial credit metrics, in particular its lease-adjusted ratios despite the reduction in net debt. Metro's profitability has consistently deteriorated over the past four years despite comprehensive programmes to boost like-for-like sales, including price cuts and the roll-out of a multi-channel proposition, and reduce its cost base (heavy cost cutting, disposal of loss-making businesses). In particular, the poorly performing Consumer Electronics (Media Markt and Saturn) and to a lesser extent Hypermarket (Real) businesses continue to weigh heavily on the group's top-line growth and profit generation. Significant proceeds from asset disposals leading to strong net debt reduction have not been sufficient to offset the impact of recurring low profitability and cash conversion on a leveraged basis. Fitch calculates that Metro's lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) net leverage reached 4.8x in past 12 months (LTM) ending September 2013 (4.4x estimated in 2013), against 4.3x in 2011. This is well above Fitch's guideline of 4.0x to maintain Metro's IDR at 'BBB'. The assignment of a Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Metro's business will stabilise and financial metrics are likely to improve from FY14 (financial year ending September 2014), albeit at a slow pace. KEY RATING DRIVERS Operational Scale and Diversification The ratings reflect Metro's position amongst Europe's largest retail companies (total sales of EUR65bn in 2013), which is strongly underpinned by its leading position in the consumer electronics and cash and carry markets. The current group setup, however, prevents it from any meaningful profit upside potential as it operates in different unrelated segments. Tough Eurozone Conditions and Competition The key challenge for Metro is to improve the profitability of its consumer electronics (MMS) and Cash and Carry (MC&C) divisions, while the eurozone is still affected, particularly in Southern Europe, by high unemployment and cautious consumer spending patterns. Metro's strategy continues to be to expand and adapt its cash and carry and consumer electronics businesses (together 84% of LTM to September 2013 company-reported EBIT before special items) to the changes in consumer preferences and distribution channels in an intense competitive environment. Low Operating Margins Constrain Business Profile Group operating margin has been consistently decreasing over the past four years, down to 2.6% in LTM to December 2013 from 3.2% in LTM to December 2010. Fitch notes the positive trend in the core divisions' like-for-like sales and MC&C's EBIT margin stabilisation in 2013 but expects only marginal improvement at group level over the next three years. In a context of continuing intense competitive pressure from specialist non-food retailers, hard-discounters and smaller store formats improving sales volumes to achieve a positive operating leverage effect on the group's largely fixed cost base will be difficult. Low Free Cash Flow Metro has recorded negative free cash flow (FCF) for the last four years, mainly due to low profitability combined with weak conversion of EBITDAR into funds flow from operations (FFO), and high capex needs. Fitch expects EBITDAR conversion to FFO to slightly improve over FY14-FY16 to a 39% average, up from 35% over 2011-2013 thanks to decreasing cost of debt and lower restructuring costs. However this should not translate into better FCF generation due to expected normalisation of capex and dividend payments. Weak Credit Metrics Despite more than EUR2bn proceeds from asset disposals Metro's lease-adjusted net FFO leverage remained above 4.0x in 2012 and 2013, while its FFO fixed charge cover remained below 2.0x. These weak ratios mainly reflect Metro's weak FFO generation capacity. Fitch expects Metro's lease-adjusted FFO net leverage to remain above 4.0x (3.5x on EBITDAR basis) and its FFO fixed charge cover to remain below 2.0x over the next three years, which is inconsistent with its 'BBB' major peers. Our forecasts do not include further major non-core assets disposals. RATING SENSITIVITIES The below rating sensitivities take into account the change of financial year end from December to September. These rating sensitivities take into account the highly seasonal effect from the typical inventory build-up and therefore a more conservative net debt position as of financial year end - i.e. pre-Christmas. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - Substantial improvement in MC&C and MMS profitability leading to group's EBIT margin sustainable above 3.0% -FCF generation significantly positive -FFO fixed charge cover above 2.0x -Lease-adjusted net FFO leverage below 4.0x (lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR: below 3.0x) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - A further sharp contraction in performance, notably in the cash & carry and/or consumer electronics divisions or a fall in group's EBIT below 2% -FCF generation strongly negative -FFO fixed charge cover below 1.5x -Lease-adjusted net FFO leverage above 5.0x (lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR: above 4.0x) Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here 