(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Indonesian
holding company PT Multipolar Tbk's Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating to 'B-' from
'B'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded
Multipolar's senior
unsecured rating and USD230 million notes due 2018 to 'B-' from
'B', with
Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The notes were issued by Pacific
Emerald Pte Ltd, a
wholly owned subsidiary, and guaranteed by Multipolar and
certain subsidiaries.
At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has downgraded the
National Long-Term
Rating to 'BBB-(idn)' from 'BBB+(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The downgrade reflects our expectation of Multipolar's weaker
credit profile on
account of persistently weak performance from PT Matahari Putra
Prima Tbk (MPPA)
for the next two years due to increasing mini-market format
competition. Cash
flow pressure from weakening margins along with capex
requirements for store
expansion will affect MPPA's shareholder distribution ability.
This will make
Multipolar more reliant on dividends from PT Matahari Department
Store Tbk
(MDS). We expect Multipolar's fixed-charge coverage to remain
below 1.0x in 2017
and 2018, as measured by (consolidated Multipolar EBITDA - MPPA
EBITDA +
dividends + rent)/(adjusted interest + rent).
'BBB' National Ratings denote a moderate default risk relative
to other issuers
or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions are more likely to affect the capacity for
timely repayment
than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher
rated category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Persistently Weaker MPPA Performance: Multipolar's weaker credit
profile
reflects our expectation of sustained pressure on MPPA's
pre-dividend free cash
flows from increasing mini-market format competition, store
expansion targets
and a rising need for promotional activity to support store
traffic. MPPA
continued to suffer from negative same-store sales growth of
-6.9% in 1Q17
(2016: -4.5%) and a higher operating expense ratio of 20.9%
(2016: 15.8%),
leading to negative EBITDA of -IDR126 billion in 1Q17 (1Q16:
-IDR23 billion).
Solid Profile of MDS: The solid financial performance of MDS
ensures stable
dividends for Multipolar. MDS had ample liquidity at end-2016,
with a IDR1.7
trillion cash balance and no interest-bearing debt on its
balance sheet. We
expect MDS to generate a stable profit margin, with an EBITDA
margin of around
16% and net profit margin of 11%. MDS distributed 70% of net
income as dividends
in 2016 and we expect stable dividend upstream in 2017 and 2018.
Fitch sees the
business profile of MDS as supportive to Multipolar's rating
given MDS's market
leadership status in Indonesia's department store business and
benign
competition in the non-food retail segment.
Decreasing Fixed-Charge Coverage: Fitch expects fixed-charge
coverage to decline
to below 1.0x in 2017 and 2018 - our previous threshold for
negative rating
action. Multipolar's subsidiaries, with the exception of PT
Multipolar
Technology Tbk (MLPT), have been generating volatile EBITDA. An
improvement in
MPPA-deconsolidated EBITDA will depend on an immediate
turnaround of
Multipolar's China operation, significant expansion of its other
small
businesses and stable performance from its property management
companies. We
expect the ratio to remain low from a combination of persistent
weakening in
MPPA performance and profit volatility at most of its
subsidiaries.
Large Cash Balance: Liquidity at Multipolar holding company
level will be
supported by an ample cash balance of around IDR1.7 trillion at
end-2016 from
the sale of a 3% stake in MDS in September 2016. We estimate
that the strong
cash balance and steady dividend upstream from MDS will be
adequate to cover
holding company expenses and interest costs in 2017 and 2018, as
the IDR120
billion short-term revolving facility was fully utilised at
end-2016.
Manageable Refinancing Risk: The rating takes into account our
expectation that
Multipolar's management is proactively addressing the maturity
of the USD230
million senior unsecured notes in July 2018 and is currently in
discussions with
lenders.
Dividend Reliance: Multipolar's rating reflects the structural
subordination
that arises from its group structure. Multipolar is a holding
company that owns
majority stakes in companies involved in businesses such as
retail, IT services
(MLPT) and property management (PT Matahari Pasific (MP) and PT
Nadya Putra
Investama (NPI)). Most of Multipolar's cash flow is generated
from upstream
stream of dividends from its investment in Indonesian retailers,
MPPA and MDS,
of which Multipolar owns 50.2% and 17.48%, respectively.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Credit metrics and cash flows of Mutlipolar rely on dividend
inflow from
subsidiaries, similarly to PT Indika Energy Tbk (B-/Stable).
Indika's dividends
mostly come from its coal mining company, PT Kideco Jaya Agung,
while
Multipolar's dividends come from its non-food retail operation,
MDS. Both
companies have an adequate cash balance at the holding company
level to fund
short-term operations and expenses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 10% revenue growth per annum (2016: -10%) and a stable EBITDA
margin of around
9%-10% for MLPT for 2017-2018 (2016: 11%)
- Annual capex of IDR300 billion-400 billion for subsidiaries
other than MPPA
from 2017 to 2018
- Stable dividends upstream from MDS in 2017 and 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Positive Rating
Action
- Fixed-charge coverage, adjusted for MPPA deconsolidation and
dividends, rising
above 1.0x on a sustained basis
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- Weakening liquidity as indicated by significant decline in
cash balance or
weaker access to banking facilities
- Deterioration in MDS operating performance that would limit
its ability to pay
dividend
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Short-Term Liquidity: Multipolar had more than IDR3.4
trillion in cash
against the IDR96 billion maturity of long-term debt and IDR504
billion maturity
of its short-term revolving loan at end-2016. We expect
subsidiaries, such as
MPPA, MLPT, MP, NPI and PT Multifiling Mitra Indonesia Tbk, will
be able to
manage their liquidity comfortably given their adequate credit
metrics. On the
other hand, we expect the credit facility at weaker subsidiary,
PT Kharisma
Artha Sejati, to continue being rolled-over.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Olly Prayudi (National Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Olly Prayudi (International Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6812
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
