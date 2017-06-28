(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nestle SA's
(Nestle)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings to 'AA-'
from 'AA', and affirmed the company's Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
The Outlook on
the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the
end of this commentary.
The downgrade follows Nestle's announcement of a CHF20 billion
share buy-back
programme commencing from 4 July 2017. This will increase funds
from operations
(FFO) adjusted net leverage to around 2.2x by 2020 and reduce
free cash flow
(FCF) margin to an average of 2.7%, weakening the group's
financial flexibility.
Fitch expects the operating environment to remain challenged by
innovation,
changing consumer habits and slowing organic growth.
Positively, the ratings of Nestle continue to reflect the
stability and strength
of its business as the world's largest food company, benefiting
from scale and
geographic diversification. The group is well-placed to continue
defending its
operational scale and market share, despite more subdued growth
potential and
changes in supply chain dynamics, and to improve margins, thus
supporting our
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weakened Financial Profile: We expect Nestle to fund the
announced share buyback
programme predominantly from debt, which will increase FFO
adjusted net leverage
to 2.2x by 2020, above our negative guidance of 2.0x. Such
leverage is not
commensurate with a 'AA' rating, supporting a downgrade of the
rating by one
notch to 'AA-'. In our rating case projections, we also factor
in the sale of
Nestle's US confectionary business in 2018.
Scope to Grow Profit Margins: Fitch conservatively expects
profit margins to
increase only moderately by 2020. In line with its peer Unilever
NV/PLC
(A+/Negative), we expect Nestle to be able to identify cost
efficiencies and to
achieve some margin uplift. However, this will likely take time
to deliver and
involve execution risk. However, we estimate that FFO margin
will decline to 14%
through to 2020 from an average of 15% during 2012-2016 due to
higher cash
interest and tax costs. This, together with by capex (including
intangibles)
remaining above 5% of sales, will constrain FCF margin (after
dividends) to an
average 2.7% over 2017- 2020, below our prior negative
sensitivity of 3%
Organic Revenue Growth Softening: We expect overall group
revenue growth to be
lower in the range of 3%-4% over 2017-2020 due to a structural
shift towards
healthier foods, changing consumer habits and increasing
competition. Nestle has
revised down its organic growth target for 2017 to 2%-4% and to
mid-single
digits by 2020, from its historical long-term target of 5%-6%.
Solid Business Profile: Nestle's organic growth performance
remains at the top
end of major fast-moving consumer goods peer group and the group
continues to
achieve market share gains in several categories and countries.
This helps keep
Nestle's business risk profile in line with the 'AA' rating
category for the
sector.
Diversification Complements Resilient Business: Nestle benefits
from high
business stability and low capex and R&D spending requirements,
despite
operating in highly competitive segments, compared with other
highly rated
corporations. Furthermore, within its industry Nestle benefits
from a portfolio
of several high profit margin categories, from ownership of some
of the
strongest brands as well as from consistent and successful
innovation. Balanced
geographical diversity between developed and emerging markets
further supports
the 'AA-' rating.
Foreign Exchange Volatility: Although Nestle enjoys balanced
geographical
diversity between developed and emerging markets, profits are
exposed to
emerging market currency devaluation. A portion of operating
costs is
denominated in domestic currencies but translation risks can
still erode
reported profits.
Moreover, while Nestle maintains local currency-denominated debt
at many of its
emerging markets subsidiaries, the majority of the group's debt
is in hard
currencies, thus limiting the benefits of these natural hedges.
Mitigating this
risk is Nestle's track record of gradually increasing prices,
albeit with a time
lag, in countries suffering from currency devaluation.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Nestle is well-positioned as the largest food company in the
world by revenue
and profit and enjoys balanced geographical diversity between
developed and
emerging markets. The announced CHF20 billion share buyback
programme weakens
Nestle's financial profile, which is now more commensurate with
a 'AA-' rating
relative to other sector peers. No country-ceiling,
parent/subsidiary or
operating environment aspects impact the ratings.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include
- Group revenue growth of 3%-4% per annum to 2020
- Operating margin of 15.8% by 2020
- Annual pre-dividend FCF margin averaging 8.8% to 2020
- Capex (including intangibles) averaging 5.2% of revenues to
2019
- Moderate growth of dividend share
- CHF20 billion share buyback between 2017 and 2020
- Bolt-on acquisitions totalling CHF500 million in 2017 and
CHF1.5
billion-CHF1.6 billion in 2018 and 2019
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
We do not anticipate an upgrade in the immediate term but future
developments
that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating
action include
- FFO adjusted net leverage consistently below 2.0x (2016: 1.4x)
as a result of
asset sale proceeds, or improvement in operations.
- Renewed commitment to operating with credit metrics consistent
with a higher
rating
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably above 2.3x
- Deterioration in FCF generation after dividends, taking FCF
margin below 2.5%
(2016: 3.9%)
- Significant or prolonged downturn in emerging markets, or in
main developed
markets, causing a slowdown in organic growth (below 3%) and
reduction in
profits (EBIT margin below 14%)
- FFO fixed charge coverage (including rents) below 9x (2016:
12.9x)
LIQUIDITY
As of end-2016 Nestle had liquidity of CHF18.4 billion,
comprising CHF7.2
billion of Fitch calculated cash and cash equivalents which are
readily
available for debt service and committed undrawn back-up bank
facilities of
CHF11.2 billion. This is sufficient to cover 100% of Nestle's
short-term debt
obligations (CHF12.1 billion) consisting of bonds and bank loans
due in the
coming 12 months as well as outstanding commercial papers
(CHF7.2 billion).
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Nestle SA
--Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'; Outlook Stable
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'
Nestle Holdings, Inc (USA)
--Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'
Nestle Finance International Ltd
--Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
--Guaranteed bonds downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'
Nestle Holdings (UK) PLC
--Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Nestle Capital Corporation (USA)
--Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Nestle Australia Ltd
--Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
