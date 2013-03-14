Fitch Downgrades Nine Classes of GCCFC 2004-GG1

March 14 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings downgrades nine classes and affirms seven classes of Greenwich Capital Commercial Funding Corp. (GCCFC), series 2004-GG1 commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrades are the result of increased loss expectations primarily from the specially serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 4.54% for the remaining pool; expected losses as a percentage of the original pool balance are at 3.01%, including losses already incurred to date (1.14%). Fitch has designated 25 loans (29.90%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes the six specially serviced loans (10.54%). RATINGS SENSITIVITY Concerns of continued deterioration in performance of specially serviced loans are the contributing factors for the Negative Outlooks to classes E through J. An increase in expected losses would quickly erode the transaction’s credit enhancement due to the small size of the subordinate bond classes. Specifically, Fitch is concerned with the largest specially serviced loan as it comprises 7.7% of the pool and has occupancy issues. If the borrower is unable to lease the vacant space and performance does not improve, further downgrades are possible. As of the February 2012 distribution date, the pool’s aggregate principal balance has been reduced by approximately 48.99% to $1.31 billion from $2.60 billion at issuance. Interest shortfalls total $1.91 million and affect class P. Currently 17 loans (36.7% of the pool) have defeased. The largest contributor to modeled losses is the Aegon Center loan (7.7% of the pool), which is secured by a 35-story, approximately 633,650 square foot (sf) multi-tenant office tower with a 504-space attached parking garage, located in the Louisville, KY, central business district. Aegon vacated 200,000 sf of the building at the Dec. 31, 2012 lease expiration date. The property’s management has been aggressively marketing the space and has backfilled 80,000 sf of Aegon’s space with a new tenant, Mercer Inc. Fitch assumed losses based on a decline in market conditions since issuance with lower occupancy and rental rates, as well as time to re-lease the newly vacant space. The loan remains current and the special servicer continues to evaluate workout options. The second-largest contributor to modeled losses, Victorville Pavilion (0.43% of the pool), is the specially serviced retail center comprising 40,754 sf with a restaurant outparcel. The center is located in Victorville, CA, east of Los Angeles, and is adjacent to the Mall of Victor Valley. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on March 13, 2009 based on imminent default. Circuit City was the anchor and vacated the site in 2009. The special servicer has worked to re-lease the anchor space and sign new tenants for the remaining three small inline spaces. An outparcel was sold in January 2011 and with the completion of the leasing activity the special servicer continues to evaluate workout options. The third-largest contributor to modeled losses, 510 Glenwood Avenue (0.84% of the pool), is a specially serviced mixed-use building located in Raleigh, NC. The building is six stories that consist of privately owned residential condominiums on floors 4 through 6. The collateral is 67,369 sf of office space on floors 2 and 3 with retail residing on the street level first floor. The occupancy of the building was 88% as of the last servicer provided inspection report in August 2012. The building was transferred to the special servicer during November 2011. The sponsor declared bankruptcy prior to the foreclosure ruling and the special servicer continues to work through the legal process in order to secure possession. Fitch downgrades the following classes and revises Outlooks as indicated: --$32.5 million class F to ‘Asf’ from ‘A+sf’; Outlook to Negative from Positive; --$26 million class G to ‘BBBsf’ from ‘A-sf’; Outlook to Negative from Positive; --$39 million class H to ‘Bsf’ from ‘BBBsf’; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$6.5 billion class J to ‘Bsf’ from ‘BB+sf’; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$13 million class K to ‘CCCsf’ from ‘BBsf’; RE 80%;; --$13 million class L to ‘CCCsf’ from ‘Bsf’; RE 0%; --$9.8 million class M to ‘CCsf’ from ‘B-sf’; RE 0%; --$9.8 million class N to ‘CCsf’ from ‘CCCsf’; RE 0%; --$6.5 million class O to ‘Csf’ from ‘CCsf’; RE 0%. Fitch affirms the following classes as indicated: --$976.8 million class A-7 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$61.8 million class B at AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$26.0 million class C at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$52.0 million class D at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$32.5 million class E at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Negative from Stable; --$9.4 million class OEA-B1 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable; --$13.0 million class OEA-B2 at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable. Classes A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4, A-5, and A-6 have repaid in full. Fitch does not rate $12.2 million class P. Classes XC and XP were previously withdrawn.