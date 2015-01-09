Fitch Downgrades NongHyup Bank to 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY/HONG KONG, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today revised down the Support Rating Floor (SRF) on South Korea-based NongHyup Bank (NHB) to 'A-' from 'A' and downgraded its state-support driven Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also has downgraded the ratings on the senior debt. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, AND SRF The downgrade of the state-support driven rating and the downward revision of the SRF reflect several factors: The policy functions performed by NHB (including extending loans to farmers and agriculture-related industries and co-operatives; and, in a broader extent, the sizeable brand fee to its ultimate parent National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF) in support of NACF's policy mandates of supporting the agricultural sector), while still important and largely unchanged in absolute terms in recent years, have become less significant to the bank overall. This is because NHB has continued to expand its commercial operations. The balance of policy loans at end-1H14 was KRW16.8trn, or 10% of total loans, compared with KRW17.0trn, or 12% of total loans, at end-2010. Although Fitch does not expect this business to be transferred any time soon to any other institution, in Fitch's view, such operations can be performed by other parties, including state-owned or commercial banks, if necessary. Moreover, the non-bank businesses of NACF have been growing rapidly since the reorganisation of NACF in 2012. With total assets of KRW207trn at end-1H14, NHB is the fourth-largest commercial lender in Korea. The Support Ratings and SRFs of the largest commercial banks in Korea are all currently at '1' and 'A-' respectively, which reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high likelihood of timely support from the Korean government (AA-/Stable), if required. Even though it has policy loans, Fitch believes the government is unlikely to differentiate between NHB and other systemically important commercial banks in terms of prioritising extraordinary support, in the unlikely event of a banking crisis. Moreover, the regulatory risk weight (20%) that other banks use to calculate their risk for the exposure to NHB is the same as that for the exposure to other commercial banks in Korea. In previous rating action commentaries, Fitch highlighted that a delay in the planned capital injection by the government into NHB's 100% parent NongHyup Financial Group Inc. (NHFG), could lead to a negative rating action. Korean authorities in 2012 agreed to inject in-kind capital (originally KRW2trn) into NHFG, after the bank was spun off from NACF. No capital injection has occurred to date and it is still uncertain if and when this will occur, and what form it will take. Rather than a reflection of lower willingness by the government to support NHB, Fitch understands the delay is largely due to NACF's attempts to negotiate for a better value. Furthermore, the amount of in-kind capital injection has been decreased repeatedly (now to KRW0.5trn), with the government compensating with an increase in subsidy to cover five years' worth of interest costs in relation to NACF's senior unsecured notes. That said, Fitch notes that an in-kind injection in the form of shares in a third-party entity (such as an equity stake in Korea Express Corporation) would be modestly negative from a regulatory capital perspective. After observing repeated delays over the last three years in the government's planned capital injection into NHFG, Fitch believes there is an increased risk that interference by NACF (as NHFG's owner) could complicate how support may flow ultimately to NHB in times of need. Political support for NHB could decline in the next round of elections due in April 2016. This follows a decision in October 2014 by Korea's Constitutional Court on electoral districts that may result in a reduction of the proportion of lawmakers representing rural areas, who tend to be supportive of the bank, by about 5pp to 10pp of the National Assembly. That said, Fitch believes that any reduction in support would only become material over the long term. The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook on South Korea's sovereign rating as well as Fitch's expectation that the government's ability and propensity to support the bank on a timely basis, if required, will not change in the medium term. The Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'F1' in line with Fitch's typical approach stated in its rating criteria when applied to support-driven ratings. The state-support driven ratings on NHB may be reviewed if the ratings on the Korean sovereign change. The ratings will be reviewed for a downgrade upon any evidence suggesting a material change in the Korean authorities' propensity to support its systemically important banks including NHB. Considering that NHB's policy roles are not likely to increase, any upward potential on the ratings is extremely limited for the foreseeable future. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt The rating on the senior unsecured debt is aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDR. Any change in the IDR will be reflected in the rating on the debt. The rating actions are as follows: NongHyup Bank Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor revised down to 'A-' from 'A' Senior unsecured debt (including the GMTN programme) downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' Contact: Primary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro Youngdeungpo-gu Seoul 150-737 Korea Secondary Analyst Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Related research: "Fitch Affirms NongHyup Bank Rating at 'A'/Stable", dated 10 January 2014 "NongHyup Bank - Update", dated 1 October 2013 "Fitch Affirms Korean Key Policy Banks at 'AA-' and NongHyup Bank at 'A'", dated 4 September 2013 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.