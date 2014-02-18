FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Downgrades Orso 7's Class D and E to 'Dsf'; Withdraws Ratings
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 18, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Downgrades Orso 7's Class D and E to 'Dsf'; Withdraws Ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded G.K. Orso Funding CMBS 7’s class D and E notes and affirmed the class F notes. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings due to lack of investor interest. All the notes are due in May 2014. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY4.4bn* Class D notes downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘CCsf’; rating withdrawn

JPY5.5bn* Class E notes downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’; rating withdrawn

JPY0.2bn* Class F notes affirmed at ‘Dsf’; rating withdrawn

*as of 17 February 2014

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The downgrade of the class D and E notes follows the principal loss on the two remaining defaulted loans that back the transaction. Five properties backing these loans have been sold since the previous rating action in April 2013 and the proceeds were sufficient to redeem the class B and C notes in full. The servicer then determined the unrecoverable loan principal and each borrower is currently in the liquidation process. The class D to F notes will be fully or partially written down after completion of the borrowers’ liquidation, given the loss amount already realised at the underlying loan level.

Fitch will no longer calculate the Recovery Estimate for this transaction following the withdrawal of the ratings.

At closing the transaction was a securitisation of four non-recourse loans and two Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha specified bonds, which were ultimately backed by 42 real estate properties.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for this transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.