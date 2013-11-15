Fitch Downgrades Pick n Pay Stores to 'A(zaf)'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Pick n Pay Stores Limited's (Pick n Pay) National Long-term rating to 'A(zaf)' from 'A+(zaf)'. The National Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'. The Outlook is Stable. The downgrade reflects the group's expected slower pace of deleveraging than previously anticipated with funds from operations (FFO) lease-adjusted net leverage (net leverage) projected to be above 3.5x over the next two years, which is not consistent with the level set by Fitch for a 'A+(zaf)' rating. The Stable Outlook is supported by the group's acceptable business profile relative to its peers, despite the execution risk embedded into its transformational strategy, underpinned by an extensive store network, strong retail brand awareness and a focus on defensive consumer staples. KEY RATING DRIVERS Margin Pressure Remains Revenue increased by 7% to ZAR59.2bn in FY13 (with like-for-like sales increasing by 3.3%), while trading profit reduced to ZAR852m from ZAR1.3bn in FY12. Both revenue and trading profit underperformed against Fitch's expectations for FY13. However, the group reported a trading profit margin of 1.1% (26 weeks ended 2 September 2012: 0.9%), an improvement from the previous financial period's due to cost efficiencies from the group's improved supply chain processes. Revenue for the interim period increased by 7.5% to ZAR30.1bn with like-for-like sales at 3.1%. This shows a stabilisation in the declining profit trend seen over the past three years. However, we project margins to grow at a much slower pace than we previously anticipated given the fragile South African consumer market, intense competition and on-going cost increases. Consequently, we anticipate trading profit margins to remain below our rating guideline of 3.5% (at 2014) for a 'A+(zaf)' rating. We expect trading profit margins to remain at 1.4% in 2014 and then progressively increase to 3.5% by 2017. Slower Pace Of Deleveraging Net leverage was 4x in FY13. However, on a like-for-like basis (Pick n Pay changed its financial reporting period from 28 February to 52 weeks), net leverage would have been 3.6x. At the 2013 interim period, the group's cash position was positively affected by an improvement in working capital and increased profitability. Despite the short-term improvement in cash flow and declared lower dividend, a slower pace in margin recovery and a high level of capex are expected to keep net leverage above 3.5x, at least until FY2016. Although a reduction in capex would improve Pick n Pay's overall cash flows, we acknowledge that scaling down new store openings or refits in a highly competitive retail environment would hinder any positive long-term prospects for the group. Intense Competitive Environment The South African retail market is relatively mature, characterised by a stable economic base and well-developed infrastructure framework. This has increased competition amongst South African retailers especially on price, store format and trading space. We consider that despite operating in the defensive food retail segment, Pick n Pay's competitive position has somewhat weakened primarily due to underinvestment in store expansion and centralised distribution relative to its peers. Consumers Under Strain Pick n Pay's credit profile remains dependent on the domestic consumer economy (96% of turnover derived from South Africa in FY13). While Fitch notes the increased diversification from retail operations outside South Africa, we remain cautious that consumer disposable income will be under pressure in the medium term due to above inflation increases in household costs (food and energy), high unemployment and increasing household debt service. Positive Long-Term Prospects Fitch recognises that the successful execution of Pick n Pay's domestic transformation strategy in a competitive food retail environment and more subdued economic growth prospects in 2014 remains the key challenge in the near term. However, the successful and timely implementation of the transformation strategy should increase Pick n Pay's competitiveness. The evolutionary adoption of the centralised distribution process, focus on working capital management and cost reduction will allow the business to defend and potentially achieve some recovery in operating margins and cash flow generation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - Ability to deliver sustained positive free cash flow and FFO Adjusted net leverage below 2.5x. - EBIT margins above 3% (equivalent to EBITDAR margins above 7%). - A prudent and sustained financial policy (including dividends). Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 4x. - EBIT margins sustained below 1% (equivalent to EBITDAR margins below 5%). - Results from its turnaround strategy taking longer than expected to materialise combined with deterioration in the working capital cycle beyond Fitch's expectations. Contact: Primary Analyst Darshak Juta Associate Director +27 11 290 9407 Fitch Ratings Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Chislehurston Sandton, 2196 Secondary Analyst Yeshvir Singh Associate Director +27 11 290 9401 Committee Chair Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1108, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 