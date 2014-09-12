Fitch Downgrades RadioShack's IDR to 'C'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for RadioShack Corporation (RadioShack) to 'C' from 'CC'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects the high likelihood that RadioShack will need to restructure its debt in the next couple of months. There has been a material deterioration in its liquidity in the last quarter and Fitch believes there will be a funding shortfall going into the holiday season. Management indicated today that it is exploring options for overhauling its balance sheet and that it is in advanced discussions with a number of parties. Possible outcomes include a debt restructuring, store base consolidation program and other measures to make significant reductions in its cost structure. Fitch believes that this may result in a bankruptcy filing or in another outcome that is detrimental to bondholders. Per Fitch's recovery analysis outlined below, Fitch believes that the $585 million senior secured ABL facility is well secured and would receive a full recovery. The $250 million term loan has superior recovery prospects (71-90%), and the $325 million of senior unsecured notes have poor recovery prospects (0-10%). There was significant erosion in RadioShack's liquidity during the second quarter of 2014, with total liquidity of $183 million as of Aug. 2, 2014 ($31 million in cash and $152 million of availability on the revolving credit facility) down from $424 million at the end of the first quarter. Revolver availability was constrained by additional discretionary reserves of $104 million put in place by the lenders, drawings on the revolver of $43 million (up from no borrowings at the end of Q1), an increase in letters of credit, and a lower borrowing base due to lower inventories and receivables. Fitch estimates that RadioShack will have liquidity needs of up to $300 million during the second half of 2014, including negative free cash flow (FCF) of around $200 million and a seasonal inventory build-up of an estimated $100 million. The negative FCF projection is based on second half 2014 EBITDA of negative $150 million, interest expense of $30 million and capex of $20 million, and assumes flat working capital. As such, there is a funding shortfall versus currently available liquidity of $100 million or more. In Fitch's view, RadioShack does not have material sources of liquidity beyond its revolver as virtually all of its assets have been pledged to its credit facilities. RadioShack reported a 17.5% revenue decline in the first half of 2014, and a 16.9% decline in comparable (comp) store sales. EBITDA for the LTM period was negative $272 million, compared with negative $161 million in 2013 and positive $48 million in 2012. Weak underlying trends in RadioShack's mobility and consumer electronics businesses have been responsible for this material decline in profitability. Within RadioShack's U.S. Company-Operated Stores Segment, comparable store mobility sales (52% of revenue; includes postpaid and prepaid wireless handsets, commissions and residual income, prepaid wireless airtime, e-readers, tablet devices, wireless accessories, and tablet accessories) were down 24% in the first half mainly due to unit declines in its post-paid wireless business, and comparable store retail sales (consumer electronics, batteries, etc.) were down 8.9%. Fitch projects continued negative trends in these businesses. Recovery Analysis The ratings on the various securities reflect Fitch's recovery analysis, which is based on a liquidation value of RadioShack in a distressed scenario of $530 million as of Aug. 2, 2014. Most of the value comes from inventories, half of which are assumed to be mobile phones which are assigned a liquidation value of 80%, and the balance is other inventories at a liquidation value of 50%. Fitch uses a liquidation value of 30% for receivables to reflect the netting out of estimated payables to the wireless carriers. The $585 million ABL facility, including a $535 million revolver (current borrowing base of $284 million) and a $50 million term loan, has outstanding recovery prospects (91% - 100%), and a rating of 'CCC/RR1'. The ABL facility is secured by a first lien on current assets and a second lien on fixed assets, intellectual property and equity interests in subsidiaries. The $250 million secured term loan has superior recovery prospects (71% - 90%) and a rating of 'CCC-/RR2'. This loan is secured by a second lien on current assets and a first lien on fixed assets, intellectual property and equity interests in subsidiaries. Fitch expects that the loan could have a recovery at the high end of the range or better given the value of the underlying collateral and the limits that have been placed on the amount the company can borrow against the revolver. The $325 million of senior unsecured notes due in May 2019 are rated 'C/RR6', reflecting poor recovery prospects (0% - 10%). RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of RadioShack is unlikely at this point with no apparent catalyst for a turnaround. RadioShack would need to generate a minimum EBITDA of $80 million to $100 million to service interest expense and maintenance capex. A downgrade would occur in the event of a default or distressed debt exchange. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: RadioShack Corporation --Long-term IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' --$535 million senior secured ABL revolver downgraded to 'CCC/RR1' from 'CCC+/RR1'; --$50 million senior secured ABL term loan downgraded to 'CCC/RR1' from 'CCC+/RR1' --$250 million secured term loan downgraded to 'CCC-/RR2' from 'CCC/RR2' --Senior unsecured notes are affirmed at 'C/RR6'. Contact: Primary Analyst Philip M. Zahn, CFA Senior Director +1-312-606-2336 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Committee Chairperson Rolando Larrondo Senior Director +1-212-908-9189 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial Corporate Issuers' (Nov. 20, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.