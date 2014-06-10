Fitch Downgrades Remy Cointreau SA to 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Remy Cointreau SA's (Remy) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. The downgrade reflects the significant drop in Remy's FY14 operating profit, the persisting uncertainty about the evolution of demand of high-end cognac in China, the pressure on operating profit from advertising and promotion (A&P) investments in the company's other unit of Liqueurs and Spirits and Fitch's consequent expectation that leverage will remain above the threshold compatible with a 'BBB-' IDR. While the shock in the Chinese cognac market materialised broadly in line with Fitch's assumptions for retaining a 'BBB-' rating, the 2013 share buyback and higher cash taxes further affected credit metrics. However, the Stable Outlook reflects the expectation that Remy's leverage should improve in FY15. KEY RATING DRIVERS Net Debt Increase At YE14, net debt had increased by EUR148m to EUR413m due to a sharp drop in EBITDA (-35%), cash flow absorption from higher than usual tax payments, investments in ageing stocks (EUR50m) and capex (EUR35m to EUR40m per annum) aimed at expanding capacity. It was also affected by a EUR76m share buyback conducted despite the deterioration in cash flow generation having already materialised. Uncertain Cognac Recovery Stabilisation of the company's cognac profits will rely on a sufficiently quick substitution of demand previously linked with Chinese civil servants with demand from other affluent consumers, which will probably take time to materialise. In addition, management has ruled out a move into the potentially defensive and higher growth category of "non-Extra" cognac. Therefore a recovery could be slower than that of peers such as Diageo or Pernod Ricard. Liqueurs, Spirits Require Investments Apart from cognac, the company has a portfolio of good liqueurs and spirits. However, they display a weaker market profile than those of larger international industry players and require continued marketing investments. In FY14, the company was able to increase sales (+3% in organic terms) but this did not translate into a higher divisional operating profit (21% profit decline in organic terms) due to the step-up in A&P expenditure and some sales force re-organisation. We believe that achieving sustainable results for these brands could take some time and continue to put pressure on the divisional profit margin, thus enabling only a mild recovery from FY14's 15.6% back towards FY13's 18.9%. Higher than Expected Credit Metrics Deterioration We calculate that the company's lease-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage rose to over 6.0x at FYE14 (net over 4.0x) and that although it will reduce in FY15, it is unlikely to drop below 3.5x (gross) and 3.0x (net) over FY15 to FY17. FYE13 credit metrics were aligned with some of the highest rated industry players. In initially assigning a 'BBB-' IDR, Fitch had viewed Remy as resilient to a theoretical stress scenario in relation to a drop in cognac sales whereby leverage would not grow higher than the maximum threshold of gross leverage of 3.0x (net 2.5x) that we had assigned to maintain Remy in investment grade. While the shock in the Chinese cognac market materialised broadly in line with our assumptions, the 2013 share buyback further affected credit metrics. Subdued Cash Flow FY14 free cash flow was particularly affected by a combination of factors that we do not expect will be repeated in FY15, including high tax charges and higher than average investments in maturing stocks and capex. However, we do not believe operating profit will rebound materially and expect the company will sustain its investments in both maturing stocks and capex, albeit at the slightly lower levels of FY13. Consequently, we expect free cash flow to hardly break even over FY15 to FY17 and we view this profile as consistent with the high end of the 'BB' category rather than the previous 'BBB-' rating. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Adequate Liquidity Fitch believes that Remy's liquidity is adequate thanks to a EUR225m revolving credit facility (EUR148m drawn at FYE14), EUR186m of cash and cash-like instruments and the limited debt redemptions due in FY15. Additional flexibility is provided by a EUR75m receivable facility from Europeenne de Participation Industrielle due in 2017. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to an upgrade include: - The ability of management's strategy to effectively stabilise the impact on profits from the challenges in the Chinese cognac market. - Adjusted net FFO leverage below 2.5x (gross below 3.0x). - Free cash flow growing above 2% to 3% of revenues. - FFO fixed charge cover above 6.0x. Negative: Future developments that could lead to a downgrade include: - Adjusted net FFO leverage remaining above 3.5x (gross above 4.5x). - Cash flow remaining negative - FFO fixed charge cover below 4.5x. 