Fitch Downgrades SMP Deutschland GmbH's IDR to 'B-' from 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded SMP Deutschland GmbH's (SMP, formerly known as Peguform GmbH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B'. The Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'B'. The Outlook is Negative. The Rating Watch has been resolved. The rating action reflects the affirmation of SMP's stand-alone rating at 'B-', while removing the one-notch uplift, representing potential support from the stronger credit profile of its parents, Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) and Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (SMIL). While MSSL's operating performance remains strong, the higher level of group consolidated leverage compared to Fitch's previous forecast for 2013 and 2014 raises the issue of the ability to support SMP if needed leading to the removal of the one notch uplift for SMP's rating. The Negative Outlook reflects SMP's considerable underperformance against plan for FY12, and ongoing operational issues at some of the production plants. Although Q213 results are in line with the company's business plan, they are still below Fitch's earlier expectations for FY13. The ability of turning around operations will be a key factor in maintaining the rating at the current level. Fitch has factored in the group's large capex requirements to solve operational issues and fund expansion for new orders. Fitch has noted margin pressures from continuing input cost inflation, and pricing pressures from OEM suppliers, most notably the Volkswagen group In the medium- to long-term, earnings could improve, as operational issues at some of its plants are resolved, launch costs from model changes abate and margins from customers improve. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Weak Business Profile SMP is a leading manufacturer of plastic car cockpits, bumpers and door trims in Germany, Spain, China and Latin America. It benefits from a long-standing relationship with Volkswagen AG (A-/Positive), which has historically accounted for a substantial portion of SMP's revenues. However, concentration risk is reducing, thanks to new orders from Daimler and BMW. - Parent Acquisition Debt not included Although strategically core, SMP's operations are independent from its Indian parents. The EUR190m acquisition debt raised by SMP GmbH is not an obligation of SMP and is fully guaranteed and serviced by the ultimate parents, MSSL and SMIL. This acquisition debt is therefore not included in Fitch's computation of SMP's leverage. - Covenant Breach at SMP Group Iberica We remain concerned about repeated covenant breaches at SMP Group Iberica, which is SMP's loss-making (consolidated) Spanish operations, given ever more stringent covenants. The company breached the Spanish entity's consolidated debt/EBITDA covenant under its EUR180m facility agreement at end-March 2012 and end March 2013, which was subsequently waived by banks. However, SMP group level covenants were not breached. -Strong Margin Pressures We forecast revenue growth in the mid-single digits and continued margin pressures from continuing input cost inflation and ongoing operational issues at some plants in the near-term. In the longer term, we expect earnings to improve, as operational issues are resolved, launch costs from model changes abate and margin from customer orders improve compared with historically lower profit projects. - Tight Liquidity: SMP's liquidity is tight, although it benefits from comfort letters provided by the Indian parents. Cash on balance sheet of more than EUR40m at end-2012 is sufficient to cover an estimated EUR30m in debt maturities in 2013. These cash reserves and cash generated from operations (CFO) is, however, barely sufficient to cover capex requirements and debt servicing. . - Break-even Free Cash Flow Fitch currently expects the EBITDA margin to remain in excess of 4% for 2013 and 2014, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage at or above 3.0x and free cash flow returning to breakeven levels. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: The ratings could be stabilised, if operational issues are resolved successfully, SMP's EBIT margin is sustainably above 2%, FCF margin is neutral to positive and FFO adjusted leverage is sustainably below 4.0x. Negative: The ratings could be further downgraded on signs of liquidity stress or continued operational problems leading to SMP not achieving the above mentioned guidelines In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the original rating committee outcome. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage 