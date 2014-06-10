RPT-Fitch Downgrades Solocal to 'RD'; Re-Assigns IDR 'B-' ; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded France-based media group Solocal Groupe S.A.’s (Solocal) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘RD’ (Restricted Default) from ‘C’ and subsequently assigned the company a new IDR of ‘B-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The downgrade to ‘RD’ follows Solocal’s successful conclusion of the safeguard process that enabled Solocal to amend the terms and extend the maturity of its term loan debt by two years as well to close a rights issue whose proceeds were mostly used to prepay debt on 6 June 2014. As a consequence Fitch also affirmed financing vehicle PagesJaunes Finance & Co S.C.A’s senior secured notes rating at ‘CCC-'.

Following the downgrade the new IDR of ‘B-’ reflects Solocal’s reduced leverage, ability to generate cash as well as its transition towards digital. Fitch has also assigned PagesJaunes Finance & Co S.C.A senior secured notes a new rating of ‘B+'.

The company can now focus on strengthening its conversion from a print to a digital business model. Over the medium term, questions remain over Solocal’s ability to refinance EUR1.2bn of debt given the company’s numerous operating challenges, notably whether the expansion in revenue within the digital segment will be strong enough to stabilise revenues and profits. However, the company is also set to generate material free cash flow and is unlikely to come under liquidity pressures until the maturity of the term facilities. Solocal also has a track record in repaying debt at par, with EUR1.2bn repaid since 2011. Ability to deleverage through cash generation will be key to maintaining the ‘B-’ rating as well as for any positive rating action. Failure to stabilise the business model and cash erosion would conversely lead to a downgrade.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Successful Refinancing

The extension of the term facilities A3 and A5 rolled over into a new A7 facility tranche maturing in March 2018 provides Solocal with time to execute an operational turnaround. The company has the unilateral option to further push maturities to March 2020 provided that no more than EUR35m of 2018 senior secured notes are outstanding on 15 March 2018. The prepayment of EUR400m of term facilities with the majority of the EUR440m rights issue proceeds also reduces interest payments and increases the financial flexibility of the company.

Pressure on Operating Profile

Solocal is implementing its “Digital 2015” strategy to restore revenue growth by generating about 75% of sales from internet sources by 2015. Since 2011, revenue growth in internet has been strong, especially in Search; however, a more competitive environment may be emerging, leading to internet revenue in Q114 falling 0.9%. Although it was impacted by the restructuring of the sales force and order intakes have shown some positive signs during the following two months, this raises questions over whether the long-term growth potential of internet revenues will be enough to offset a reduction in print revenues.

Increased Competition Online

Solocal has been ahead of competitors in its transition to online. By end-December 2013, the company generated EUR633m from internet-based revenues relative to EUR345m in print. This transition was possible due to strong growth in search-based revenues. Intense competition in internet through providers of ecommerce solutions and multiple specialised search websites constitutes a major threat to the long-term prospects of Solocal’s search business.

However, Solocal has a solid brand name through PagesJaunes.fr and Mappy.fr and a major sales force network to aggressively market to local SMEs. Whether this will be enough to prevent market share erosion in local services search remains to be seen.

Print Declines

Print revenues continued their sharp decline, falling 15% in 1Q14 after a 13% drop in 1Q13. Such steep declines feed into lower absolute EBITDA and margins (43% in 1Q14 vs. 45% 1Q13). With continued large declines across the directories business, Solocal’s margin is likely to remain under pressure. Management’s challenge will be to continue to effectively manage any contingent liabilities arising from operating in a declining industry.

Medium-term Refinancing Risk

While short-term refinancing risk has been averted, questions remain over the long-term ability of Solocal to refinance the EUR1.2bn debt that remains on its balance sheet after the capital increase and the subsequent debt prepayment. Fitch forecasts that declining revenues and continued margin pressure are likely to increase gross funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage. The agency estimates that current liquidity and cash generation should enable the company to meet interest payments until refinancing is due. Solocal shows strong FFO interest cover of 3.3x for 2014. However, its ability to generate free cash flow to gradually reduce the still substantial FFO adjusted net leverage of 5.4x at closing of the amend and extend process will be key to maintaining the ‘B-’ rating in the medium term.

RATING SENSITIVITY

Positive: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating actions include:

-Sustained stabilisation in PagesJaunes’ gross operating margin and cash flow generation

-Sustained internet revenue growth and no significant erosion in EBITDA margin Negative: Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-Dramatic reduction in online revenues as well as erosion in online profitability

-FFO net leverage more than 6x

-Negative net free cash flow generation