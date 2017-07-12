(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Sunac
China Holdings
Limited's (Sunac) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), its
senior unsecured rating and the rating on its outstanding USD400
million 8.75%
senior notes due 2019 to 'BB-' from 'BB'. Fitch has also put all
the ratings on
Watch Negative.
Sunac's ratings have been downgraded to reflect the company's
acquisitive
business approach, which will make its financial profile more
volatile. Current
industry dynamics, where land bank expansion through project
acquisition is
prevalent, will likely drive Sunac to continue making
acquisitions. As a result,
leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, is likely
to be
changeable, after it jumped to 60% by end-2016, from 26% and 19%
at end-2015 and
end-2014.
Sunac's ratings are on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) because its
plan to acquire
Dalian Wanda Commercial Property Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda,
BBB/Negative) assets will
put pressure on Sunac's leverage over the next 12 months. The
acquisition price,
including debt to be acquired, according to our estimate using
Wanda's publicly
available 2016 financial reports, is almost as large as Sunac's
net adjusted
debt of CNY89 billion at end-2016. The acquisition, however,
will enhance the
business profile and profitability of Sunac's property
development business,
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Acquisitive Business Approach: Sunac's financial profile has
become less
predictable as it continues to seek significant acquisitions to
boost business
scale and build its land bank. Sunac on 10 July 2017 agreed to
acquire CNY63.17
billion of property assets from Wanda, after it purchased CNY14
billion of
property assets from Legend Holdings in 2016. Prior to the
planned Wanda
acquisition Fitch expected Sunac in 2017 to bring down its high
leverage.
Moderation of Sunac's financial profile following acquisitions
is now more
uncertain in an environment where land bank expansion through
project
acquisition is widely practiced across the industry. Sunac's
volatile financial
profile, although in service of significant business scale
growth, is no longer
commensurate with a 'BB' rating.
Mixed Impact from Wanda Deal: Fitch believes Sunac's
homebuilding business will
be strengthened by the Wanda deal and the pressure on Sunac's
leverage will
eventually ease over time. Under the agreement, Wanda will sell
to Sunac a 91%
stake in 13 Wanda City projects for CNY29.6 billion (including
assumption of
project debt) and 76 hotels for CNY33.6 billion. Both companies
have agreed to
finalise the terms of the transaction by 31 July 2017; and to
complete the
transactions, and asset and share transfers as early as
practicable.
This large acquisition by Sunac will have limited impact on its
liquidity
position, but will lead to a significant increase in its net
debt position. This
will, however, be mitigated by Sunac's slower land acquisition
in 2017, the
higher profit margin of the acquired Wanda City projects than
Sunac's current
portfolio, and possible faster pace of sales of the Wanda City
projects. The
transaction will cause a spike in Sunac's leverage in 2017 and
possibly
subsequent years, depending on the final terms of the
transaction.
No Benefit from Hotels Acquired: Sunac's acquisition of Wanda's
hotel assets,
however, will not bring immediate enhancement to Sunac's
business profile nor
financial profile, as the hotel business in China generally has
a low return on
investment because they are typically developed as part of
larger mixed-use
projects to get the approval of local governments. In addition,
the EBITDA
margin of these hotels is likely to be lower than that of
Sunac's existing
business.
Diversification and Business Synergies: Sunac's property
development business
may benefit from this transaction with Wanda. The addition of
the Wanda City
land bank will increase by more than 80% Sunac's land bank of 50
million square
metres (sqm) in attributable gross floor area (GFA) at end-2016,
by our
estimate. Sunac's geographical diversification will also improve
as the majority
of the Wanda City projects are in provincial capitals in new
Tier 2 cities.
Post-Acquisition Financial Profile: The resolution of the RWN
will depend on
whether this transaction is completed; and if it does, Sunac's
financial profile
in the 12 to 24 months following the completion of the
transaction. The possible
outcomes following the resolution of the RWN are discussed in
the Rating
Sensitivities.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Sunac's homebuilding business scale, geographical
diversification, project
execution track record, and churn rates are comparable to
Country Garden
Holdings Co. Ltd. (BB+/Stable); and comparable or superior to
Beijing Capital
Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd. (BBB-/Stable; standalone
BB/Stable), and
Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd's (BB/Stable). However, Sunac
has a more
volatile financial profile than these companies. Its financial
profile is more
comparable with those of lower rated issuers like Greenland
Holding Group
Company Limited (BB/Negative, standalone BB-/Negative) and China
Evergrande
Group (B+/Stable); even though its 2016 leverage is lower than
those of
Greenland and Evergrande.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Sunac maintaining a land replenishment rate (GFA acquired/GFA
sold) of around
1.5x-2.0x for long-term development
- Margin pressure to increase from 2018 onwards, with EBITDA
margin dropping to
between 15% and 20%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action;
- If the transaction takes place and after reviewing transaction
information,
the ratings may be downgraded if net debt/adjusted inventory
exceeds 50% on a
sustained basis and attributable contracted sales/total adjusted
debt falls
below 0.8x on a sustained basis
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action;
- If the transaction takes place and after reviewing transaction
information,
the ratings may be affirmed with a Negative Outlook if net
debt/adjusted
inventory exceeds 50% over the next 12 months but Fitch expects
the ratio to be
sustained below 50% thereafter
- if transaction does not take place, the ratings may be
affirmed with a Stable
Outlook
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity Likely to Remain Adequate: Fitch believes Sunac has
sufficient cash
to pay for the Wanda deal following strong contracted sales in
1H17, when its
attributable contracted sales rose by 107% to CNY75 billion.
This will
materially increase its end-2016 cash balance of CNY69 billion
by end-June 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kon
Secondary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- The CNY21 billion that Sunac has yet to pay for equity
acquisitions is treated
as debt
- CNY10 billion in perpetual capital securities are treated as
100% debt
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria
(pub. 27 Apr
2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001