Fitch Downgrades Tesco Credit-Linked CMBS Transactions; Off RWN

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Tesco Property Finance No1. Plc's (TPFN1), TPFN2, TPFN3, TPFN4 and TPFN6 notes and Delamare Finance Plc notes, and taken the notes off Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows: TPFN1 GBP407.3m class A (XS0425412227) due July 2039: downgraded to 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative; off RWN TPFN2 GBP527.0m class A (XS0347919028) due October 2039: downgraded to 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative; off RWN TPFN3 GBP946.1m class A (XS0512401976) due April 2040: downgraded to 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative; off RWN TPFN4 GBP678.2m class A (XS0588909879) due October 2040: downgraded to 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative; off RWN TPFN6 GBP493.3m class A (XS0883200262) due July 2044: downgraded to 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative; off RWN Delamare Finance Plc GBP382.5m class A (XS0190042522) due February 2029: downgraded to 'BBB-sf'/Outlook Negative; off RWN KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow similar rating actions on Tesco Plc, to which the transactions are credit-linked (see 'Fitch Downgrades Tesco to 'BBB-'; Negative Outlook' dated 23 October 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). Each of the affected note classes are scheduled to fully amortise at their respective maturity. The transactions are all securitisations of rental income derived from Tesco-occupied retail stores or distribution centres, with the exception of 21 retail units in the Yardley development asset in TPFN4, which are leased to third-party retailers. However, the structure allows for an underpinning mechanism consisting of a rent reserve and a subordinated loan backed by Tesco, ultimately transferring the risk of third-party rental income to Tesco. All assets were sold by Tesco and leased back to the company on long-term leases, all matching the term to the notes' maturity. The properties are all let to fully-owned subsidiaries of Tesco. The obligations of all tenants are fully guaranteed by Tesco. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes to Tesco's Issuer Default Rating or Outlook would trigger a corresponding change in the credit-linked CMBS transactions. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Mario Schmidt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1042 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Euan Gatfield Managing Director +44 20 3530 1157 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1548, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports.