RPT-Fitch Downgrades The Netherlands' Hyva to 'B'; Outlook Negative

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Netherlands-based Hyva Global’s (Hyva) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative.

Fitch has also downgraded Hyva’s USD senior secured notes due 2016 to ‘B’ from ‘B+'. The notes are guaranteed by Hyva Holding B.V. and certain restricted subsidiaries.

Simultaneously Fitch has downgraded Hyva Holding’s Long-Term IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings to ‘B’ from ‘B+’ and has withdrawn the subsidiary’s ratings. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. The withdrawal is due to the reorganisation of the Hyva Group following the acquisition of Hyva Holding by Hyva Global in 2011.

Key Rating Drivers

Slowdown in key markets: A slump in demand for heavy duty trucks, which started in H211 due to weak economic growth, continued throughout 2012 across all regions. As a result, Hyva’s revenue fell by more than 20% in 2012, especially in in its key markets, China and India. Fitch expects improvement in the coming quarters but the scope of the recovery remains uncertain.

Deterioration in credit metrics: EBITDA was flat at USD56m in 2012. Adjusted for transaction-related costs in 2011, both profits and margin declined significantly in 2012, reflecting a decline in revenue. Fitch expects modest profit improvement over the next two to three years, reflecting revenue growth and ongoing cost cutting efforts. However, funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage is likely to remain above 5.0x (9.0x in 2012) and FFO interest coverage below 1.5x (0.9x in 2012) for the next two years.

Cash-generating capability: Working capital needs peaked in H112 with increase of inventory but through active working capital management, the company was able to reduce inventory during H212 and generate negative working capital for the full year. The company ended 2012 with a near free cash flow-neutral position. Fitch expects the company to generate positive free cash flow going forward with improvement in operations and moderate capex.

Robust market presence: Hyva’s ratings are also supported by its strong market presence in its niche markets and well-diversified geographical sales base, with a strong focus on high-growth emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil.

Liquidity remains adequate: The company breached covenants for a USD30m revolving credit facility as of December 2012. As such, it no longer has access to the facility. However, the company had not used the facility for the past nine months. Fitch further believes its existing cash position of USD89m as of December 2012 was adequate as its senior notes, which account for nearly all of its existing debt, do not mature until 2016.

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

- FFO adjusted net leverage rising above 5.5x on a sustained basis

- FFO interest coverage falling below 1.5x on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action (back to Stable Outlook) include

- FFO adjusted net leverage falling below 5.5x on a sustained basis

- FFO interest coverage rising above 1.5x on a sustained basis

- Sustained positive free cash flow