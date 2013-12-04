Fitch Downgrades Thermo Fisher's IDR to 'BBB'; Affirms Life Tech's IDR at 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (Thermo Fisher) ratings, including the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and has assigned a 'BBB' rating to the proposed senior notes. The long-term IDR of Life Technologies Corp. (Life Tech) is concurrently affirmed at 'BBB'. Thermo Fisher plans to acquire Life Tech and will assume $2 billion of outstanding debt at the close of the transaction. The ratings apply to $9 billion of debt at Sept. 28, 2013. All ratings are removed from Negative Watch and the Rating Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of the press release. Key Rating Drivers: --The downgrade reflects the influence of the funding of the $15.8 billion acquisition of Life Tech on Thermo Fisher's credit profile. --Funding the transaction will add approximately $10.8 billion of debt to Thermo Fisher's balance sheet and drive pro forma leverage (total debt to EBITDA) to nearly 4.5x at the close of the transaction. --Maintenance of the 'BBB' IDR will require Thermo Fisher to reduce leverage to 3.0x or below by the end of 2015. --Fitch forecasts Thermo Fisher to produce adequate free cash flow (FCF; cash from operations less capital expenditures and dividends) to accomplish this level of debt reduction. However, it will require the company to refrain from other asset purchases and share repurchases in 2014-2015. --EBITDA growth should also contribute to leverage reduction barring any major difficulties in integration of the Life Tech business. Aggressive Capital Deployment Pressures Credit Profile The ratings are influenced by a pattern of aggressive capital deployment over the past several years that contributed to higher debt levels and deterioration of credit metrics. Although funding sources for the Life Tech acquisition include approximately $3 billion of equity proceeds and $2 billion of cash on hand, Fitch expects that funding of the transaction will add a total of $10.8 billion of debt to Thermo Fisher's balance sheet, driving pro forma leverage absent the consideration of any transaction related financial synergies to nearly 4.5x versus the Sept. 28, 2013 level of 2.6x. Prior to the Life Tech acquisition, the company funded three fairly sizeable acquisitions in 2011-2012, as well as a high level of share repurchases. Thermo Fisher also instituted a regular dividend in 2012, which consumes about $220 million of cash from operations (CFO) annually. Thermo Fisher has not indicated a cash return to shareholder policy in terms of a percent of CFO applied to share repurchases and dividends, but funded a high level of shareholder cash payouts in 2011-2012, spending 70% and 50% of CFO on share repurchases and dividends, respectively, in these years. Debt Reduction Plan Appears Rationale and Achievable Despite funding a high level of business development activities and returns to shareholders, Thermo Fisher has consistently maintained leverage within a publicly stated target range of 2.5x-3.0x. The company suspended the share repurchase program upon the announcement of the Life Tech acquisition in second quarter 2013, and management has publicly stated that the priority for cash deployment will be debt reduction until leverage is reduced to 3.0x or below. While growth in EBITDA should contribute to leverage reduction, Fitch expects that reducing leverage to 3.0x by the end of 2015 will require the company to apply the majority of FCF to pay down debt in the two years following the acquisition. Fitch forecasts EBITDA of $4.6 billion for Thermo Fisher in 2015 versus a pro forma level of $4 billion. This forecast implies that the company will need to use $4.2 billion of cash to pay down debt to meet the leverage reduction goal. Fitch thinks this amount of debt paydown is achievable, assuming the company refrains from other acquisitions or share repurchases. On a stand-alone basis, both Thermo Fisher and Life Tech generate ample and consistent FCF. This provides excellent financial flexibility and is a key support of the credit profile of the combined company. Fitch projects annual FCF generation of $2.6 billion for the combined company by 2015. The expectation for a high level of debt repayment is supported by the terms of the debt used to fund the acquisition, which include a $5 billion bank term loan and $3.8 billion to consist of the proposed senior notes and commercial paper (CP). The bank term loan requires amortization of $500 million in 2014 and $1 billion in 2015. Thermo Fisher's debt agreements also encourage deleveraging. A financial maintenance covenant in the term loan and bank revolving credit facility agreements requires Thermo Fisher to maintain a consolidated leverage ratio of no more than 5.5x in the first six months post the close of the Life Tech acquisition, decreasing to 4.5x post six months, 4.0x post 12 months and 3.5x post 18 months. Acquisition Strategically Sound Fitch believes that there is a strong strategic rationale for the transaction. Life Tech's primary end-markets overlap significantly with Thermo Fisher's and include academic, government and biopharmaceutical research applications as well as clinical healthcare settings. The acquisition will provide Thermo Fisher with significant scale in the bioscience and consumable diagnostics space. Life Tech generates strong cash flow (FCF of $706 million in the LTM period ended Sept. 30, 2013, representing an 18.4% FCF margin) from a portfolio of mostly consumable products, which comprise 85% of sales. The addition of the Life Tech portfolio of products will increase the proportion of Thermo Fisher's sales that can be classified as 'recurring' consumables or services to 61% from 56%. Sales of consumable products are highly profitable and fairly predictable, since demand is somewhat less susceptible to the headwinds that are influencing sales of larger capital equipment in the life sciences sector, particularly in government and academic research end-markets in the U.S. and western Europe. Helping to offset somewhat weak organic growth prospects in the government and academic end-markets, Life Tech has recently made progress in diversifying its product portfolio to expand in the hospital/clinical and commercial end-markets. Similar to Thermo Fisher, Life Tech has also been investing in the expansion of distribution and manufacturing capabilities in faster-growing emerging markets. Life Tech Debt Ratings Affirmed at 'BBB' Life Tech has approximately $2 billion of senior notes due 2015, 2016, 2020 and 2021 that Fitch expects will remain outstanding after the acquisition. To accommodate this structure, Life Tech will be set up as a wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the parent company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The parent company is the issuer and obligor of all other debt in the capital structure. There will not be any upstream or downstream guarantees of the debt outstanding at either of the parent or Life Tech subsidiary level. The debt issued by the Life Tech subsidiary will be structurally senior to the debt outstanding at the parent level to the extent of the assets of the subsidiary. At Sept. 30, 2013, Fitch calculates debt leverage at the Life Tech sub of about 1.7x, implying a potentially stronger financial profile at the subsidiary level. However, the ratings are equalized at the level of parent's 'BBB' rating. Although there are not legal ties in the form of guarantees, Fitch believes there are strong operational and strategic linkages between the parent and subsidiary. Furthermore, Thermo Fisher plans to consolidate the results of the Life Tech subsidiary at the parent company level. Without stand-alone financials at the subsidiary level Fitch will not be able to assess its financial status on an on-going basis. Short-Term Rating Affirmed at 'F2' Thermo Fisher plans to issue CP to fund a portion of the acquisition. The company will have 100% external liquidity back-up of the CP through a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing July 2018. As of Sept. 30, 2013, there were no borrowings under the facility, although capacity was reduced by $46 million in letters of credit outstanding. If the company borrows under the facility, it intends to leave an amount undrawn sufficient to cover outstanding CP. At Sept. 28, 2013, there was $50 million of CP outstanding. In addition to assessing external liquidity coverage of short-term debt obligations, Fitch's rating methodology for assigning short-term ratings to issuers with long-term IDRs of 'BBB' considers the company's sources of internal liquidity available to meet short-term debt obligations in the event external sources of liquidity are not available. Thermo Fisher's internal liquidity ratios are weak relative to the 'F2' rating because of the influence of the required amortization of the $5 billion term loan in 2014-2015 on coverage ratios. Fitch is affirming the 'F2' short-term rating despite the weak internal liquidity ratios. Thermo Fisher's operating profile is consistent with an 'F2' rating. The company has a well-known brand and product portfolio, and the cash flows do not exhibit a high degree of seasonality or working capital related swings. Rating Sensitivities Maintenance of the 'BBB' IDR will require Thermo Fisher to reduce leverage to 3.0x by the end of 2015. A downgrade could result if it appears likely that the company will not meet this target because cash deployment for acquisitions or shareholder payouts delays debt repayment, or growth in EBITDA is hampered by difficulties in the integration of Life Tech, or operating trends are weaker than expected. A positive rating action is not anticipated before the end of 2015, since it would require the company to commit to maintain leverage below 2.5x. A revision of the Rating Outlook to Stable could occur near the end of 2014 if Fitch believes the company has made sufficient progress in debt reduction to achieve the 3.0x leverage target during 2015. Rating Actions: Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Thermo Fisher --Long-term IDR and senior notes downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'; --Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'; --Proposed senior notes and $5 billion term loan rated 'BBB'; Life Tech --Long-term IDR and senior notes affirmed at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Zbinovec Senior Director +1-312-368-3164 Committee Chairperson David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013). --'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare - Secular Challenges Require a Compelling Value Proposition' (Nov. 25, 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a Compelling Value Propositihere Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.