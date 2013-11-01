FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Downgrades Tunisiana to 'BB'; Outlook Negative
November 1, 2013

RPT-Fitch Downgrades Tunisiana to 'BB'; Outlook Negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Tunisiana SA’s Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BB’ from ‘BBB-’ and affirmed the local currency IDR at ‘BBB-'. The Outlook on both IDRs is Negative. The National Long-term rating has been upgraded to ‘AAA(tun)’ from ‘AA(tun)’ with a Stable Outlook.

The rating actions follow Fitch’s downgrade of Tunisia’s sovereign rating and Country Ceiling to ‘BB-'/Negative and ‘BB’, respectively from ‘BB+'/Negative and ‘BBB-’ (see “Fitch Downgrades Tunisia to ‘BB-', Outlook Negative”; dated 30 October 2013 at www.fitchratings.com) and the subsequent recalibration of the Tunisian National Rating Scale.

Please see ‘Fitch Affirms Tunisiana at ‘BBB-'; Outlook Negative’ dated 24 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com for Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
