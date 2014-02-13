RPT-Fitch Downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine’s (Ukrzaliznytsia) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-', and affirmed the Long-term local currency IDR at ‘B-'. The Outlook on the Long-term local currency IDR is Negative. The Short-term foreign currency IDR has been downgraded to ‘C’ from ‘B’.

Fitch has also downgraded Shortline Plc’s loan participation notes’ Long-term foreign currency rating to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-'. A full list of rating actions is below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating actions follow the downgrade of Ukraine’s Long-term foreign currency IDR to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-’ and affirmation of its Long-term local currency IDR at ‘B-’ (see Fitch Downgrades Ukraine to ‘CCC’ dated 7 February 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).

The downgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia’s foreign currency IDRs and affirmation of its local currency IDR were because its ratings are equalised with those of its sponsor, Ukraine. Fitch uses its public-sector entities (PSE) rating criteria and views Ukrzaliznytsia as a dependent PSE.

The downgrade of Shortline Plc’s USD500m loan participation notes’ (LPN) rating reflects that their rating is equalised with Ukrzaliznytsia’s Long-term foreign currency IDR as Ukrzaliznytsia is a guarantor of Shortline Plc’s LPN (see ‘Fitch Assigns Shortline Plc’s LPNs Final ‘B-’ Rating’ dated 20 May 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch expects to publish a further rating action commentary in the near future summarising public finance Ukrainian National Scale ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Ukrzaliznytsia’s ratings are equalised with the sovereign’s ratings so any downgrade of Ukraine would lead to a downgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia.

Shortline Plc’s notes’ rating is likely to move in tandem with Ukrzaliznytsia’s Long-term foreign currency IDR.

The rating actions are as follows:

State Administration of Railways Transport of Ukraine

Long-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-’

Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at ‘B-'; Outlook Negative

Short-term foreign currency IDR downgraded to ‘C’ from ‘B’

Shortline Plc

USD500m loan participation notes (ISIN XS0934134312, US825262AA68) Long-term foreign currency rating downgraded to ‘CCC’ from ‘B-’

