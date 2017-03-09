(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Voyage
Bidco Limited's
(Voyage) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'B-' from 'B', the
Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also downgraded Voyage Care BondCo plc's
senior secured notes
to 'BB-'/'RR1'/100% from 'BB'/'RR1'/100% and the second lien
notes to
'CCC+'/'RR5'/24% from 'B-'/'RR5'/23%.
The downgrade of the IDR to 'B-' reflects the growing pressure
on margins and
free cash flow (FCF) generation due to Voyage's strategy to
expand substantially
the high-growth yet lower-margin community-based care services
business together
with high leverage measured as funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted gross
leverage is expected to reach above 7.5x in August 2017, one
year before the
reimbursement of the GBP222 million senior secured notes. We
acknowledge
Voyage's position as the UK's largest independent provider of
support to people
with learning disabilities and focus on high acuity care, which
provides some
resilience to government spending pressures. However, Fitch
considers such a
high level of financial risks more consistent with a 'B-'
profile relative to
sector peers.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of high, yet
still manageable
refinancing risks over the next 12 to 18 months horizon. This
balances the
group's high leverage, pressures on profitability due to rising
staff costs,
high dependence on local-authority funding, and the shift in the
underlying
business model towards assisted living mitigated by a strong
asset base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Pressure on Credit Metrics: Fitch expects FFO adjusted net
leverage of around
7.3x for the financial year to March 2017 (FY17), and then to
peak at above 7.5x
in FY18, one year before the reimbursement of the GBP222 million
senior secured
notes. This is based on Fitch's conservative projections. The
anticipated
increase in leverage at a time of increasing refinancing risks
drives our
downgrade to 'B-'. Together with FFO fixed charge coverage of
above 1.5x,
weakened credit metrics support a credit profile more consistent
with a 'B-'
rating.
Fitch also expects break-even FCF generation by March 2018, a
reflection of
weakening profit margins, and a significant proportion of
Voyage's cash flow
which will be used to pay interest on the notes and expenses
related to
maintenance capex.
Specialist Services, Diversification: Voyage's business risk
profile is
supported by its diversified service offering covering the full
spectrum of
social care needs for people with learning disabilities in
either a registered
care home, a supported living setting or as outreach services.
Voyage's service
line diversification provides a degree of resilience to the
tightening in
registered care homes eligibility criteria set by local
authorities as they move
towards less costly options like supported living and
domiciliary care.
Voyage's strategy is to expand substantially its community-based
care services
business which bears some execution risks in our view. However,
Fitch sees
Voyage's ability to offer the full service spectrum to local
authorities as a
key competitive advantage compared to smaller, less diversified
players.
Solid Market Positioning: Voyage's IDR remains supported by its
position as the
largest independent provider of support to people with learning
disabilities in
the UK. Occupancy levels tend to be high at over 90%, with
average lengths of
stay of around eight years due to the high acuity,
non-discretionary nature of
the services it provides. The UK learning disabilities market is
a highly
fragmented market, dominated by independent providers.
Dependence on Local-Authority Funding: Voyage's ratings are
constrained by its
high dependence on local government, which accounts for around
90% of its
funding. In the context of the current reduction in UK
local-authority budgets,
Fitch expects the average level of fees paid by them to remain
under pressure.
The implementation of the council tax precept (an option to
increase council tax
with revenues ring-fenced for social care) by the majority of
local authorities
has resulted in an increase in average fees, although not one
sufficient to
compensate fully the existing underfunding of care which has
been exacerbated by
the introduction of the National Living Wage. As a result, Fitch
expects Voyage
EBITDA's margin to remain under pressure.
Volatile Outlook for UK Social Care: The UK social care market
will remain
difficult, entering a period of short-term volatility,
characterised by
continued growth in demand, further anticipated wage inflation
and a potentially
widening labour shortage as the result of the focus on limiting
immigration.
Fitch is sceptical about the current political will and ability
to address the
long-term funding issues given the current political priorities
relating to
Brexit and the uncertainty it presents to the long-term planning
of public
finances. In Fitch's opinion, this will remove some of the
visibility for the
sector and increase short-term volatility, which could delay any
further
consolidation in the short term.
Significant Asset Base: Voyage's instrument and recovery
prospects are
underpinned by its ownership of 90% of its registered
properties. Valued at
GBP360 million in November 2016 (freehold and long leasehold
assets), Voyage's
strong portfolio of freehold assets properties gives the company
greater
operating flexibility thanks to lower rental costs, and
underpins our superior
recovery expectations for the secured notes to which we have
assigned a 'BB-'
instrument rating (reflecting a three-notch uplift from the
IDR). Fitch bases
its recovery analysis on the underlying asset values, applying a
liquidation
approach.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Key Fitch forecast assumptions are listed below.
- Increase in sales by 3% in FY17, 6% in FY18 and around 12%
thereafter, mainly
driven by a significant growth of community-based care services
through tender
wins together with an increase in local-authority average weekly
fee funding the
registered care division by 2%-3 % on average;
- EBITDA margins declining from 20.3% in 2016 to 14.1% in 2020
mainly due to a
shift in Voyage's business mix with expansion of the Community
Base Care
Services division which is expected to represent 45% of Voyage
Care revenues in
2020 compared with 25% in 2016. In addition, there will be an
increase in
payroll costs as the result of the introduction of the National
Living Wage in
April 2016, which is not adequately compensated by the local
authorities'
increase in fees, especially for the Community Base Care
Services division.
- Capex around 6% of sales in FY17 and FY18, 4% of sales
thereafter. Capex is
essentially maintenance capex which is compulsory for the
reputation and the
occupancy rate of the business.
- FCF generation neutral during FY17 and FY18, positive around
2% of sales on
average thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
-Further pressure on the UK social care business model,
including Voyage's
inability to reposition its business model towards growth of the
assisted living
sector, leading to:
-FFO adjusted leverage trending above 8.5x on a sustained basis;
-FFO fixed charge coverage sustainably below 1.5x;
-negative FCF generation and inability to refinance its capital
structure 12
months ahead of maturity.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
-Improving medium-term visibility around the sustainability of
the UK social
care business model, resulting in greater scale (EBITDA above
GBP50 million)
and/or improving profitability and cash generation along with:
-FFO adjusted leverage of 6.5x or below on a sustained basis;
-FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.0x;
-sustained FCF generation translating into FCF margin of at
least low -single
digits as a percentage of sales.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch considers Voyage's liquidity satisfactory with cash on
balance sheet of
GBP21 million at the end of December 2016 together with
committed undrawn RCF of
GBP 37.5 million.
Voyage GBP222 million senior secured notes mature in August
2018. Its GBP50
million second lien matures in February 2019.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Louise Liu
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1660
Supervisory Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E145GN
Committee Chairperson
Edward Eyerman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1359
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjusts
financial leverage
for annual lease obligations capitalising these with a multiple
of 8x. We also
consider GBP2 million of cash as restricted, absorbed by the
group's working
capital needs.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020317
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
