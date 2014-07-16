RPT-Fitch Downgrades & Withdraws Harbourmaster CLO 3 Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded and withdrawn Harbourmaster CLO 3 Ltd’s (Harbourmaster 3) notes, as follows:

Class A (ISIN XS0152283692): Paid in full

Class B-1 (ISIN XS0152285630): downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘CCsf’ and withdrawn

Class B-2 (ISIN XS0152285804): downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘CCsf’ and withdrawn

Class C (ISIN XS0152286281): downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘CCsf’ and withdrawn Harbourmaster CLO 3 Limited was a securitisation of mainly European senior secured loans and structured finance securities. Unlike typical European CLOs this transaction allowed the manager to purchase up to 20% of investment-grade rated asset-backed securities. At closing a total note issuance of EUR438m was used to invest in a target portfolio of EUR430m. The portfolio was managed by Blackstone/GSO Debt Funds Management Europe Ltd.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Harbourmaster 3 reached its legal final maturity on 15 July 2014. While the class A notes were paid in full, there were insufficient funds to redeem the class B-1, class B-2 and class C notes in full. As a result, Fitch has downgraded all three classes to ‘Dsf’ and withdrawn the ratings. The class B-1 notes were redeemed to 51.5% and class B-2 notes were redeemed to 52% of their principal balance at maturity and the class C did not receive any principal distributions.

The class B tranche, which was originally rated ‘Asf’, defaulted primarily due to low credit enhancement. At issuance in 2002, the class B notes had 5.6% credit enhancement, compared with CLO 2.0 ‘Asf’ rated tranches, which typically have between 22% and 23%. The class B notes were downgraded to ‘BBsf’ in 2008 with the revision of Fitch’s criteria to increase default probabilities and correlations, among other changes. At the same time, the class C note was downgraded to ‘Bsf’ from ‘BBBsf’. While the transaction allowed the manager to invest up to 20% in investment-grade ABS at the time of the downgrade in 2008, ABS assets only represented 4%.

Although the reinvestment period ended in October 2007, the manager was allowed to invest unscheduled principal until October 2011. Reinvestment of unscheduled principal is a common feature of European CLOs pre and post crisis. As a result of the widespread amend and extend activity in leveraged loans following the financial crisis, the transaction only started to significantly delever in 2011.

For example, the portfolio par amount relative to the initial target par as of October 2011 was still 88%. As a consequence, the proportion of assets with loan maturities after the transaction legal final increased and stood at 17% as of July 2010.

Fitch notes that, until 2013, an equity distribution was made on all but one quarterly payment dates.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The transaction has terminated. No sensitivities were applied.