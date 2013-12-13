RPT-Fitch downgrades Yuksel Insaat to 'CC'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Turkey-based construction company Yuksel Insaat A.S.’s (YI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC’. Fitch has also downgraded YI’s USD200m outstanding notes maturing in 2015 to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC’.

The downgrade reflects uncertainties related to YI’s on-going negotiations with its bondholders. In line with Fitch’s Global Cross-Sector Criteria on ‘Distressed Debt Exchange’ dated August 2, 2013, the downgrade also reflects a probability that the bond restructuring could lead to a material reduction in the contractual terms against the original terms to avoid going into default. Fitch currently does not have enough details on the final terms offered to bondholders, which will be a key driver for the ratings.

YI’s liquidity has improved following the receipt of proceeds from the Gebze-Izmir Highway stake sale. Although current liquidity is close to historical levels, Fitch believes that liquidity post restructuring and/or covenant adjustments would be another factor determining the direction of the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Uncertainty over Restructuring Negotiation

The negotiations with bondholders followed a breach of the 4:1 leverage bond covenant in FY11 by incurring additional debt. The company took on additional debt to finance a large highway project from the government. The bondholders have not taken any legal action in response to the breach, but are instead engaged with YI in bond restructuring negotiations.

Improved Cash Balances

Despite YI’s improved cash position there is still uncertainty regarding YI’s liquidity, given that the negotiations are still on-going with the bondholders. YI’s management had previously stated that they would need at least USD30m of cash at all time for their working capital needs. Therefore, the amount of prepayment or covenant amendments will be critical for YI to be able to continue their operations.

Operations under Pressure

During 2013 YI’s profitability has decreased, but its order book is stable given their well-established reputation within the region. Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin for FY13 to be around 7%, falling behind our 8.7% previous projections.

Libya Exposure

YI has already commenced construction works in Libya. Re-mobilisation of Darnah-Imsaad and Sirt Ajdabiyah projects has started. YI expects to receive amounts from some projects this month, and could also re-start some projects in Libya. YI has received USD6m since the beginning of the year and is expecting an additional USD2m this month.

Leading Turkish Construction Company

The ratings continue to reflect YI’s position as one of the main construction companies in Turkey, focusing on infrastructure construction contracts, mostly for government entities across Turkey, and the Middle East and North African region. YI is therefore well positioned to benefit from an expected growth in energy demand, as well as from the need for infrastructure improvements across many of its end-markets (notably in the Gulf region), where YI has a well-established presence.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to positive rating action include:

-Successful bondrestructuring of the bond with no material reduction in the contractual terms against the original terms to avoid default.

-Continued asset disposals and/or capital injection from shareholders leading to significant deleveraging and improvement of liquidity Future developments that may individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include:

-Failure in restructuring negotiations, bond restructuring with material reduction in the contractual terms against the original terms to avoid default.