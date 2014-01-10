RPT-Fitch: Drought may pressure California power utilities

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Some public power agencies in California could be financially pressured in 2014 by the drought’s impact on hydropower production, Fitch Ratings says. While the financial impact is expected to be manageable, utilities with a greater reliance on hydroelectric generation may be forced to use more expensive generation and purchased power to replace the potential shortfall in hydropower output for the third year in a row. Eight of the 14 Fitch-rated public power issuers receive between 10%-32% of their power supply from hydroelectric resources according to Fitch’s report, “California Public Power Agencies,” dated July 2013, available on Fitch’s website at www.fitchratings.com.

The fuel mix for in-state electricity generation in California has generally shifted away from lower cost hydropower toward natural gas-fired resources during below-average water years. In 2011 hydropower accounted for an above-average 21.3% of in-state electricity generation. In 2012 hydropower production decreased to just 13.8% under drier conditions. This corresponded with an increase in natural gas-fired generation, which rose from 45.4% in 2011 to 61.1% in 2012. Figures are not yet available for 2013; however, the contribution from hydropower is expected to remain relatively low based on observed water levels.

Public power utilities in California have experienced prolonged periods of dry water conditions before the current cycle and have undertaken measures to reduce their vulnerability. These include improved rate design, the broader use of automatic recovery mechanisms, the collection and use of rate stabilization funds, and more conservative budgeting.

Although sufficient time remains for water conditions to return to more normal levels in 2014, which has occurred in about half of water years that experienced dry first quarters according to California Department of Water Resources, the state is currently experiencing record low water conditions, with almost one-third of the water year (Oct. 1-Sept. 30) passed.