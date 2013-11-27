Fitch: Dubai Expo Creates Short-Term Boost, Long Term Unclear

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) DUBAI/LONDON, November 27 (Fitch) Dubai's successful bid for the 2020 World Expo should generate activity and boost confidence across the emirate's infrastructure, real estate and hospitality sectors over the next few years, Fitch Ratings says. But the ambitious plans create longer-term risks, including that a surge in construction will throw off the balance of supply and demand after the expo. Dubai is expecting 25 million visitors to the expo, which will drive major new construction projects across a 438-hectare site and significant infrastructure upgrades. This activity should continue to support rents and real estate prices in the run-up to the event, as well as boosting the construction sector. It will also boost demand in the hospitality sector, helping balance the likely revival of other tourist markets in the region as political stability improves. A key question during this period will be how the construction is funded. We expect government-related entities to be responsible for infrastructure improvements, while major developers will handle other projects such as hospitality facilities for visitors. Real estate developers have made progress in attracting new investment to the sector in 2013 and in repaying or refinancing upcoming maturities. We will examine the plans of Dubai and its leading real estate developers and assess their impact on ratings as they are announced. The longer-term impact is uncertain. A well-managed expo could attract more businesses to the emirate's free zones and raise its standing as a travel destination, which could create a long-term boost for the economy. However, the scale of the planned expansion also creates a significant risk that there will not be enough demand to support the new hotels, offices and retail space once the expo is finished. A big enough mismatch between supply and demand following the event would create the risk of another sharp drop in real estate prices, as happened in 2008 when property values fell by more than 50%. Prime real estate has recovered strongly since then and some estimates suggest prices have risen by up to 30% in 2013. However other sectors, including residential projects in secondary locations, have had limited recovery and are likely to remain challenged in the medium term. Contact: Bashar Al Natoor Director Corporates +971 4 424 1242 Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806 30 Dubai, Media City PO Box 502030 Dubai Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.