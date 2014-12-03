Fitch: Economic Volatility Could Pressure Chilean Banks in 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Chilean Banks (Well-Positioned to Face Slowdown) here SANTIAGO, December 03 (Fitch) The economic slowdown could put some pressure on the credit quality ratios for Chilean banks, which together with the lower positive impact of inflation on results will likely lead to a decline in the system's profitability in 2015, according to Fitch Ratings in its outlook report for the sector. The Chilean banking system has historically focused on traditional commercial banking, with corporate and retail clients as well as a stable and diversified local funding base, sustained on stable business model. However, over the last few years, local banks have initiated an internationalization process, primarily in Colombia. A Outlook revision for the Chilean financial industry could be triggered by a stronger-than-expected slowdown in the local economy that would lead to a significant deterioration in the system's portfolio quality and operating profitability. However, this is not Fitch's base case scenario for 2015. Chilean banks have a proven track record of stable results through the economic cycles, showing resilience to international volatility, with more predictable profitability, assets quality ratios and internal capital generation than their regional peers. That, however, may be put to the rest next year. Although there has been no increase in the non-performing loan (NPL) rate up to third-quarter 2014 (3Q'14), Fitch expects a moderate deterioration in loan portfolio quality in 2015. This is due to the expected slowdown in the economy and the resulting increase in unemployment and the impact over more volatile business segments. Current NPL ratios are near record lows (stable at 2% of total gross loans). Risk management, provisioning and monitoring practices remain robust for the whole system's assets quality. Traditional capital metrics for the local banking system are tighter than those of similar regional and global entities. That said, the Chilean banking system's greater risk weights for assets, as well as its revenue generating capacity, adequate loan reserves and more resilient results, imply an adequate capital base. The system continues to be challenged to increase its core capital in order to support future growth. This is in the context of lower expected profitability and replacement of complementary capital instruments that do not absorb losses before the entity reaches non-viability. The local regulator still hasn't established the parameters for a possible improvement in complementary capital. Taking these factors into account, Fitch believes that Chilean banks should be able to face the challenges imposed by increased volatility in international liquidity in 2015. Among the reasons include a largely customer deposit-based funding base, the flexibility provided by a deep and relatively captive local capital market as well as adequate maturities and interest rate matches. Basel III liquidity rules will contribute to greater discipline in the local market, especially from small and medium-sized banks as well as specialized banks. In Fitch's opinion, improvements in local regulations to align them with Basel III would be positive and necessary for the industry. This would help banks to converge towards stricter international standards in terms of capitalization. However, the possible substitution of subordinated debt instruments with more equity-like instruments (going concern triggers) constitutes a challenge within the new legal framework that will be discussed starting in 2015. 'Outlook 2015: Chilean Banks' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking the above link. Contact: Abraham Martinez Director +56-2-499-33-17 Fitch Ratings, Inc., Alcantara 200, Of. 202 Las Condes Santiago, Chile Santiago Gallo Director +56-2-499-33-20 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Peer Review: Large Chilean Banks' (Nov. 13, 2014); --'Fitch Affirms Chile's Foreign Currency IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable' (Oct. 21, 2014); --'Understanding Latin American Capital Ratios' (Sep. 4, 2014). 