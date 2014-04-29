Fitch: EFH Filing Boosts Lev Loan Defaults to Multi-Year Highs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) , April 29 (Fitch) Energy Future Holding’s (EFH) bankruptcy filing Tuesday has propelled the US high yield default rate to 2.8% and the US institutional leveraged loan default rate to 4%, according to Fitch Ratings. Both series stood at 1.4% at the end of March and have remained below 2% from 2010 through 2013 after peaking in 2009 at 13.7% and 10.5%, respectively. EHF’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, though the result of a lengthy process, has been widely anticipated. Approximately 40% of institutional loan and high yield market volume ($787 billion and $1.3 trillion, respectively, at the end of March) is associated with companies with leveraged loans and high yield bonds in their capital structure. This group includes some 300 borrowers with an average of $1 billion in term loans and $1.5 billion in high yield bonds. Since 2007, these joint issuers have accounted for 61% of total defaulted leveraged loan volume ($161 billion). On the high yield side, 44% of default volume ($263.5 billion) over this period was joint issuer debt. EFH, with $16.6 billion in bonds and $19.2 billion in loans in Fitch’s default indices, is among the largest in this overlap group (others include CIT and Charter). EFH’s bankruptcy also underscores that some distressed debt exchanges (DDE) simply defer the inevitable. Fitch has calculated that roughly one-third of distressed debt exchanges completed in 2008-2013 (79 issuers, $62 billion in bonds) recorded a subsequent event of default. The average time between the original DDE and a second default for these companies was 1.1 years. EFH completed several DDEs in recent years with the last one in early 2013. Contact: Mariarosa Verde Managing Director +1-212-908-0791 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Eric Rosenthal Senior Director +1-212-908-0286 Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.