Fitch: Egypt's Budget, Energy Price Rises Show Fiscal Commitment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, July 12 (Fitch) Egypt's new budget and lower electricity and fuel subsidies demonstrate a continued commitment to fiscal consolidation and economic reform, backed by the country's IMF programme, Fitch Ratings says. Narrowing the fiscal deficit supports Egypt's sovereign credit profile, but significantly reducing the public debt ratio is a multi-year task. Egypt's parliament last week passed the state budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year (FY18, starting 1 July). The government had earlier cut fuel subsidies in a move that will save around EGP35 billion (USD2 billion) compared with FY17, when subsidy spending increased owing to sharp currency depreciation. Fuel subsidy reform is a key element of Egypt's USD12 billion IMF programme. The government has also followed through on its plan for a fourth round of electricity subsidy reform, lowering the electricity subsidy bill to EGP30 billion, although it has extended the deadline for phasing out electricity subsidies to 2021 from 2019. Cutting energy subsidies at the beginning of the fiscal year gives us greater confidence in the authorities' willingness to control expenditure and hence in the credibility of fiscal targets. The FY18 budget aims to reduce the budget sector fiscal deficit to 9.1% of GDP (with a primary surplus of 0.3% of GDP), from an estimated 10.9% of GDP in FY17. Fitch's forecast of 9.3% (and a primary deficit of 0.3%) implies modest slippage against the target while maintaining deficit reduction. We think there is scope for stronger-than-budgeted revenues given high inflation and following the introduction of VAT last October. VAT should be a significant source of FY18 revenue due to an increase in the rate to 14%, the full-year effect, and improved administration of VAT on services. Our slightly wider forecast reflects the prospect of higher-than-budgeted spending. The government is increasing social spending, for example on food subsidies and pensions and a partial cost of living adjustment for government employees. Nevertheless, the wage bill is still only budgeted to increase by around 8% in FY18, which even with attrition from retirements would be significantly below the rate of inflation. We think there is some scope to offset higher spending by reducing capex, depending on how revenue performs. Public finances are a key weakness in Egypt's sovereign credit profile. We estimate that the general government debt/GDP ratio exceeded 100% at end-FY17 following the flotation of the Egyptian pound. We forecast a decline to 87.9% in FY19, but this is highly dependent on securing a small primary surplus and increasing economic growth. The FY18 budget projects GDP growth of 4.6%, broadly in line with Fitch's forecast. We think politics presents the key risk to consolidation, which stalled in FY16 around parliamentary elections. There may be a similar risk ahead of the presidential elections due by May 2018. Measures already legislated for (including civil service reform and the introduction of VAT), together with the IMF programme, provide a stronger policy anchor. But political sensitivity to the social impact of spending cuts and high inflation still presents implementation risk. Headline inflation was 29.8% yoy in June and is set to rise back above 30% following the energy price hikes. The central bank raised interest rates by 200bp for the second consecutive policy meeting on 6 July, with the aim of controlling inflation expectations. We affirmed Egypt's 'B'/Stable sovereign rating on 22 June. Egypt's sovereign credit profile was among the topics discussed at our Fitch on the Middle East and North Africa event in London on 6 July. Contact: Toby Iles Director, Sovereigns +852 2263 9832 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Mark Brown Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research 2017 Mid-Year Sovereign Review and Outlook: Rating Outlook Less Negative, but Debt Levels Still Moving Higher here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001