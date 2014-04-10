FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: EMEA 1H14 Automotive Dashboard
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch: EMEA 1H14 Automotive Dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 10 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA 1H14 Automotive dashboard.

The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Free cash flow generation to moderate in 2014

- What Fitch is watching: Underlying performance, shareholder pressure, working capital

- The ratings impact of the above

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

The Automotive Dashboard is published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Auto Manufacturers Dashboard 1H14

here

