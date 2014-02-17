FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: EMEA 2014 Nuclear Power Cycle Dashboard
#Credit Markets
February 17, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: EMEA 2014 Nuclear Power Cycle Dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published its EMEA 2014 Nuclear Power Cycle Dashboard.

The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in EMEA under the following headings:

- Key theme: Short-term negative sentiment.

- What Fitch is watching: Intensive capex, nuclear policy and diversification and long-term contracts.

- The ratings impact of the above.

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EMEA Nuclear Power Cycle Dashboard 2014

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
