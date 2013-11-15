FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch: EMEA 2H13 Automotive Dashboard
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: EMEA 2H13 Automotive Dashboard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA 2H13 Automotive dashboard.

The publication explores key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Currency volatility weighs on revenue and earnings

- What Fitch is watching: Direction of the euro, geographic sales mix

- The ratings impact of the above

A complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: European Auto Manufacturers Dashboard 2H13

here

The Automotive Dashboard is published semi-annually at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
