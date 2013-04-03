FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch: EMEA Aerospace & Defence Sector Will Never be "Normal
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 3, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch: EMEA Aerospace & Defence Sector Will Never be "Normal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The European aerospace and defence sector is unlikely ever to have the same corporate governance structures as other sectors, despite recent changes at EADS, Fitch Ratings says. The industry’s strategic importance and large industrial footprint, and the sensitivity of some of its technology, means we do not expect state influence in the sector to decline in the foreseeable future.

EADS’ state shareholders recently agreed to cut the stake they control as part of reforms that the company’s management has said will make it a “normal” company. However, these changes are not as radical as they might appear, with direct state ownership of the company actually increasing. We believe significant further reforms, including governments exiting the shareholder registers and allowing total freedom over management appointments, would be necessary to increase the level of independence from political influence. This assessment applies to all European companies in the sector, not just EADS. State influence is evident in various guises at all European A&D companies. The governments of France and Italy hold direct stakes in Thales (27%) and Finmeccanica (32%), respectively - enough to affect senior management appointments and strategy. At BAE Systems the UK government holds a golden share that gives it a say on significant M&A proposals, as in the recently failed deal with EADS.

Political influence, although understandable in light of the sector’s high security sensitivity, will remain a constraint on the industry’s efforts to consolidate. This is factored into our ratings. We believe consolidation is necessary in the context of weak domestic defence spending and increasingly competitive export markets. State ownership also restricts European companies’ access to some of these export markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.